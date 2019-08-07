Blondie Singer Debbie Harry Reveals She Was Raped at Knifepoint During a Home Invasion  

Image zoom Debbie Harry Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Blondie singer Debbie Harry is speaking out about a traumatic experience she endured in the early days of her music career.

In her upcoming memoir Face It, Harry, 74, spoke of the early days of Blondie which was a happy time but also one where she was the victim of a violent assault.

In her book, Harry recounts one night after she and her then-boyfriend guitarist Chris Stein came home after stopping at a “bodega for milk.”

When they reached the front door of Stein’s New York apartment, a man “came up from behind us with a knife,” Harry wrote.

Once inside, Harry said the robber tied both her and Stein up and as they were broke and didn’t have any cash, he then “poked round searching for anything worth anything.”

She wrote that the man then “piled up the guitars and Chris’ camera and then untied my hands and told me to take off my pants.”

“He f— me. And then he said, ‘Go clean yourself,'” Harry wrote.

RELATED: Blondie’s An ‘it,’ She Insists, but Everyone Is Wild About Debbie Harry

Image zoom Debbie Harry Brian Cooke/Redferns

The singer says at the time she did not feel “a lot of fear.”

“I’m very happy this happened pre-AIDS or I might have freaked,” she wrote.

“In the end, the stolen guitars hurt me more than the rape. I mean we had no equipment”

The incident is believed to have taken place before Blondie gained mainstream success in the 1970s. It is not known whether or not Harry reported the rape to police.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence on Working with R. Kelly, Says Her Sexual Assault ‘Twisted’ Her Thinking

Since emerging on the scene, Blondie has been recognized for being pioneers in the punk rock scene.

The group is most known for their 1978 album Parallel Lines.

Following its release, the band went on to drop several hit singles including “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “Rapture” and “The Tide Is High.”

RELATED: Debbie Harry Wrestles with Broadway and a New Image

The band broke up in 1982 and Harry embarked on a solo career.

She released KooKoo in 1981 and Rockbird in 1986. Blondie reformed in the ’90s and is currently on tour. They are set to perform in Santa Barbara on Aug. 7.

Face It is out October 1 and published by Harper Collins.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.