Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre Teaming Up for 3-Night Las Vegas Show Coming This Summer

Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre are coming to Las Vegas.

The '80s music star, 50, and the New Kids on the Block member, 48, are joining forces later this summer to perform their top hits for a three-night show at The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The show, called Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre Live from Las Vegas, will take place from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. with limited engagement. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

Gibson and McIntyre are also releasing a new studio version remake of their duet "Lost in Your Eyes, The Duet" on June 4. The duo previously performed the track during NKOTB's MixTape summer tour in 2019.

"It was Joey's idea to duet together on The Mixtape Tour which led us here to these live shows which I couldn't be more thrilled about!" Gibson said in a statement. "Joey and I share a love of igniting a crowd with a blend of classic entertainment and modern-day sounds. We both come from teen stardom and Broadway and have endured through all the pop culture trends which gives us incredible professional chemistry. As a decade-long resident of Las Vegas, I am so excited to do my first ever limited engagement with Joey McIntyre at such an incredible venue!"

"I am so excited to perform on a live stage again," said McIntyre. "And to do it in Vegas with someone who I admire and share so much history with is the perfect way to get back to doing what we love!"