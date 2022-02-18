Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Thankful for Support After Daughter's Death: 'I'm Accepting Hannah Is Gone'

"When I observe my own resistance to something and then allow or accept what is to be just as it is without needing it to change, I notice my suffering starts to dissipate some," she writes

Three months after their daughter's death, Chris Daughtry's wife Deanna is sharing the couple's "deep appreciation" for the love and support they have received as they move through the grieving process.

"Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months. Although we cannot reach out to each of you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support," Deanna, 48, posted on Instagram Friday.

"It's challenging to know how to move forward after such loss. I honestly just want to hide in my bubble and be alone if I'm not loving on my husband and children but I'm acutely aware that the world doesn't stop for our grief," she continued in the comments.

"When I observe my own resistance to something and then allow or accept what is to be just as it is without needing it to change, I notice my suffering starts to dissipate some. Not because the external circumstances change, but because I choose to stop putting so much energy into resisting that which I cannot change. I'm accepting Hannah is gone, I'm accepting that the world isn't going to stop for me and I'm accepting where I am in this process at this moment."

Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Mourns Death of Daughter Hannah: 'I Love You Endlessly' Deanna Daughtry and Hannah Price; Chris Daughtry (inset) | Credit: Deanna Daughtry/Instagram; Inset: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Price, 25, died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee, the Daughtrys said in a statement earlier this year. They explained that Price had struggled with addiction and mental illness "from a young age," and "was in and out of therapy and treatment centers" over the years.

"Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her," the family said.

Deanna, who has returned to Instagram in recent days to post memories of her daughter and explain how she's coping, asked for patience from her followers.

"Some days I will want to share lighthearted moments and other days I may want to share deep thoughts and feelings. I accept that as well. I hope you all will too. I would like to close this super long post with a special thank you to our people who really showed up for us. You all are so good at loving and understanding us and accepting us. I really hope you know how much we love and appreciate you even though we may not be as good at it as you guys are. Love you so much! Thank you!"

Chris, 42, who married Deanna in 2000, was on tour when Price died, and subsequently postponed a series of concert dates.

He said in a statement at the time that he was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" by the loss of his stepdaughter.

"I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

"Hannah, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply," he added.

Price, as well as her sibling Rosa, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 11, and raise Liam, 7.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.