Dead Kennedy's Drummer D.H. Peligro Dead at 63 After Accidental Fall

D.H. Peligro, drummer for legendary punk band the Dead Kennedys and former member of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, died on Friday at age 63.

The musician, born Darren Henley, "died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall" in his Los Angeles home, according to a statement released by the band over the weekend.

"Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days," the statement read. "Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort."

Sharing a photo of the St. Louis, Missouri-born Peligro smiling behind the kit, the band's official Instagram account elaborated in a statement, asking fans to "respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

Just two weeks before Peligro's death, the group uploaded an image of him standing alongside bandmates East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride, and Ron "Skip" Greer backstage in Bilbao, Spain. The group was currently on a Europe tour, which was set to wrap Sunday in Diest, Belgium.

According to his biography on the Dead Kennedys' website, Peligro had been playing in the San Francisco and Los Angeles music scenes since 1978, and while known for his skills as a drummer, he's also fronted bands such as Reverend Jones and the Koolaid Choir, Al Sharpton's Hair and the Hellions. Peligro first played for the Kennedys from 1981 until 1986, when the band disbanded following the release of their fourth and final studio album Bedtime for Democracy. When the band reunited in 2001 with Greer as the new vocalist, Peligro joined them yet again, before taking a brief hiatus in 2008 and returning in 2009.

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty

While the group hasn't released a studio LP since the '80s, Peligro and crew continued to tour for the decades to follow. Sharing an image from a recent show in France, Peligro's last Instagram photo was a shot of him looking intense in the place he called home, behind the drum kit. "He's a wild animal," Peligrio wrote.

Numerous friends have commented to honor him, including Flea of the RHCP. "My dear friend, my brother I miss you so much. I'm devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second," Flea wrote in an Instagram post of his own. "The first time I saw you play with the DK's in '81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reflecting on the "fun" and "joy" they had as bandmates, Flea explained in the tribute that he loves Peligro with "all my heart."

"You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of RHCP history," he wrote. "D H P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant-hearted man. I will always honor you. Rest In Peace and freedom from all that restrained you."

William DuVall, guitarist for Alice in Chains, also shared a tribute of his own. The rocker called the late drummer a "super cool guy" and, beyond that, a "drum hero." "I'll never forget the DKs gig I saw at 688 in May '83 where, after shredding his drums the entire set, he ended the show by diving over his kit straight into the crowd in a single leap," DuVall shared on Twitter. "F---ing legend. Rest In Peace."