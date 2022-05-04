DCappella Drops 'Cantina Band' Music Video for Star Wars Day and Announces New Tour Dates

The Disney a cappella group will kick off Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella on Nov. 4

May the force be with you, DCappella!

Disney's a cappella singing group DCappella is celebrating Star Wars Day by premiering the music video for "Cantina Band" exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday. The song originally appeared in the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope — but these vocalists are putting a whole new twist on it.

The video marks the first time ever a film crew was permitted to shoot inside Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando. The song is also part of the group's Magic Reimagined, their latest EP which was released on Friday.

In the video, viewers are taken inside Oga's Cantina where attendees are mingling and enjoying drinks served at the bar before the power seemingly goes out and stops the music — which causes anger among the party-goers.

The group, which consists of members Antonio Fernandez, Joe Santoni, Kalen Kelly, Kelly Denice Taylor, Morgan Keene, Orlando Dixon and RJ Woessner — who are dressed in Star Wars-inspired attire — then save the day by belting out their vocals and start the music back up again.

The group is then seen smiling and walking out of the bar together before getting a magical panoramic view of Galaxy's Edge.

Wednesday also marks the announcement of their brand-new tour titled Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella. The tour will kick off on Nov. 4 in Spokane, Washington, and will hit major cities across the United States before concluding on Dec. 24 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale May 13, and for more information visit dcappellalive.com.