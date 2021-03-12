The singer reflects on the lessons she's learned since winning a Grammy in 2017 and reaching success as a teen. "Things were going so fast when I was younger," Daya tells PEOPLE

How Daya's New Song 'Bad Girl' Is a 'Reflection' of the 'Natural Evolution' of Her Sexuality

Daya isn't wondering where "the good boys go to hide away" anymore.

On the heels of her performance of "Bad Girl" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 22-year-old songstress chats with PEOPLE about her new track and how it's a reflection of her growth and coming to terms with her sexuality.

Daya's breakout tracks "Don't Let Me Down" with The Chainsmokers — which led her to win a Grammy — and "Hide Away" — where she sings about being a good girl looking for a good boy — served as an introduction to the then-teenaged pop star in 2015 and 2016.

Today, Daya is grown and better in touch with who she is. Oh, and she's also singing about being "a bad girl [who] needs a bad girl." The juxtaposition from the good boy/good girl narrative isn't on purpose, she says, but perhaps it's "just the natural evolution" of who she's become.

"I think it truly shows that arc of my sexuality and me as a person and everything," she says candidly, comparing the two tracks' lyrics. "It's about finding myself for the past five years, it feels like this full circle in a weird way."

After releasing her debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty in 2016 and being on tour following her rapid success, Daya decided to take a step back to give herself room to come into her own. ("These are our most developmental and formative years," she says.)

"Things were going so fast when I was younger," she admits. "I just didn't fully know what I wanted when I started and I'm so grateful for that time and getting my foot in the door."

"There was just always a part of me that knew I need time to live and figure out the artist I wanted to be," she adds. "More now than ever, I feel that literally everything I'm putting out in the world is much more vulnerable and personal to me."

The pause she took — even if she still toured and performed — allowed her to get a grasp of who she was as a person. In 2018, she came out as bisexual. Today, she's happy to have her girlfriend by her side.

Is "Bad Girl" inspired by her? "You could say that," she says with a smirk. "All my songs take from real-life experiences but I add a bit of fantasy to them."

Daya is working on her new EP, which will feature the new track, last year's "First Time" and several songs she worked on with the head of her new label. "I want to drop it tomorrow," she says. "These are my favorite songs I've ever written."

Looking back to her handful of years, the biggest lesson she's learned is "don't trust anyone."

"Probably not in the overly cynical way," she corrects herself. "But not everyone always has your best intentions in mind. They always have their best intentions. You just got to look out for yourself."