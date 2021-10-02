David Lee Roth shared on Friday that he's ending his career with his five shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in January

David Lee Roth Says He's Retiring in January: 'I've Given You All I've Got to Give'

David Lee Roth says he's retiring.

The prolific musician, 66, shared the news with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday that he's ending his career with his five shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay during the first weeks of January.

"I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth said. "This is the first, and only, official announcement. You've got the news. Share it with the world."

He added, "I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows."

A rep for Roth did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The original Van Halen frontman has been touring with the band throughout the summer. He rejoined the band in 2006 after a split of more than 20 years.

Roth told the newspaper that the performances at the House of Blues will be the final coming together of the original Van Halen.

"I've got a band that is doing what Al [Alex Van Halen] and I used to call a 'block,' that means 75 rehearsals for one show," Roth explained. "We are bringing it in classic VH style. Alex and I are the only version, that was his message. There is no other variation. There is no torch being passed. There is no other side to this coin. This is classic, in-your-face Van Halen."

He also made mention to "the departure of" late bandmate Eddie Van Halen, who died from cancer at the age of 65, referring to him as his "beloved classmate."

Roth, who will celebrate his 67th birthday on Oct. 10, added, "I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter."

He concluded his interview by saying, "I've given you all I've got to give. It's been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss you all. Stay frosty."

