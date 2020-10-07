David Lee Roth Remembers Eddie Van Halen: 'What a Long Great Trip It’s Been'

The iconic guitarist died on Tuesday after a "long and arduous" battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang said

David Lee Roth is remembering his bandmate Eddie Van Halen.

Roth shared a tribute to Van Halen on Twitter after his death from cancer Tuesday morning at the age of 65. The two rockers performed together for years in the band Van Halen.

"What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.." Roth, 65, wrote on Twitter, sharing a black-and-white photo of the duo.

Bandmate Sammy Hagar — who took over as lead singer from Roth when he departed for the first time in 1985 — also shared his heartbreak with a tribute.

"Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family," Hagar wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a smiling photo of himself and Van Halen sitting together in what appears to be a private jet.

Van Halen's son Wolfgang, 29, shared the sad news of his death earlier on Tuesday with an emotional statement shared on Twitter.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang wrote. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."

Wolfgang's mom and Van Halen's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, commented with a string of broken heart emojis.

A few hours later, Bertinelli, 60, shared a heart-wrenching statement of her own.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," the actress wrote on Twitter, also sharing an old family photo. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."