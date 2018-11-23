David Foster Says Daughter Erin Is 'Just Waiting for Me to Die' in Funny New TV Spoof

David Foster is taking family feud to the next level on a new episode of prank show You Kiddin’ Me?!

In a sneak peek of the finale episode of the Facebook Watch show shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the mega-music producer’s daughters, Sara, 37, and Erin, 36, trick him into thinking he’s going to be mentoring some aspiring producers at a restaurant, but instead they have him turn into a total diva who’s only good at teaching people how not to act in public.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Armed with an earpiece, David, 69, has to say everything his daughters want him to – including telling the young women that he’s supposed to be “mentoring” to write things down like “assistants are hard to find” and how “beautiful” he is.

Sara, David and Erin Foster Alison Buck/WireImage

In one particularly shocking scene, David is forced to say some terrible (but really funny) things about Erin when she calls his phone.

“Oh God, it’s my daughter Erin,” he says while his phone rings. “She’s the worst.”

“Shut up Erin,” he continues to say on the call. “I am with good people right now, not you. Get a new father then, what do I care?”

RELATED: David Foster’s Daughter Erin, 35, Calls His Fiancée Katharine McPhee, 34, ‘Mommyyy’

David, who is currently engaged to Katherine McPhee, then turns to the women at the table and is directed to say, “This is harsh, but I think it has to be done” before having to tell Erin that she’s not his daughter anymore.

“I have three women here who would be proud to be my daughters,” he says. “They’re nicer to me than you are. You’re always mean to me, always! Fine, have your attorney call my attorney and we’ll just work this out that way because I’m used to that.”

RELATED: Katharine McPhee Jokingly Tells Fiancé David Foster’s Daughter ‘Mommy and Daddy Need Alone Time’

When David hangs up, he has to tell the women who witnessed the call that Erin “was amazing until she turned 13.”

“I think she’s waiting for me to die so she can have my money,” he says. “She literally said to me, ‘I want you to die so I can have your money.'”

Erin and David Foster Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Eventually, Erin and Sara get the whole restaurant involved in the family feud.

The show, which is executive produced by Kim Kardashian West, previously featured Kris Jenner in a hilarious episode in which the Kardashian-Jenner kids trick her into thinking she’s going to an art gallery to critique the work before she learns that she’s actually the artist on display.

The full episode of You Kiddin’ Me?! featuring the Foster family will drop Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.