David Foster and Ex Yolanda Hadid 'Don't Talk' Amid His Engagement to Katharine McPhee: Source

David Foster and ex-wife Yolanda Hadid are living separate lives following his engagement to Katharine McPhee.

“They don’t talk to each other but don’t have a reason to,” a source tells PEOPLE of Foster, 68, and Hadid, 54.

The exes were together for nine years — and married for four — before they finalized their divorce last October, after officially announcing their split in December 2015.

Yolanda Hadid and David Foster JB Lacroix/WireImage

Though Foster and Hadid shared no children, both are parents: Foster has five adult children (Allison, Amy, Erin, Sara ad Jordan), while the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has three (models Gigi, 23, Bella, 21, and Anwar, 19).

RELATED: David Foster’s Daughter Erin, 35, Calls His Fiancée Katharine McPhee, 34, ‘Mommyyy’

“She didn’t spend a ton of time with his kids, but that’s because they were really already grown up and out of the house by the time they got married,” a source says of Hadid’s relationship with Foster’s family.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster Kevin Mazur/Getty

“She’s focused on her own health and her own children, but nothing really surprises her about David,” the source adds of Hadid’s headspace following the engagement news.

RELATED: Katharine McPhee Says ‘Worry More About Midterm Elections Than Who’s Marrying Me’ in Epic Clapback

In early July, Foster and girlfriend Katharine McPhee, 34, announced their engagement on social media. The music producer and American Idol alum first sparked romance rumors last September but didn’t confirm their relationship until they attended the Met Gala together in May.

Though they weren’t romantically linked until last fall, Foster and McPhee have been friendly for years — and the Grammy winner actually performed at her first wedding to Nick Cokas in 2008. The Waitress actress and Cokas split in 2014, then finalized their divorce in 2016.

This will be the second marriage for McPhee and the fifth for Foster.