David Foster Announces He's Rescheduling Tour Dates Due to 'Unexpected Medical Procedure'

David Foster has announced he will be rescheduling several dates of his ongoing “Hitman Tour,” because of an “unexpected medical procedure.”

“It is with great sadness that I have to reschedule my March tour dates due to an unexpected medical procedure,” 16-time Grammy Award winner, 70, announced on Friday, without going into specifics.

“I’m well on the road to recovery but my doctors insist that I spend the next several weeks recovering,” he went on to assure his fans. “I love touring and performing so this is not an easy decision. However, we will do our best to reschedule the dates. My tour will resume in Waterbury, CT on April 17th and I look forward to seeing you then.”

The tour, which also features wife Katharine McPhee, is currently set to conclude in May.

The tour includes some of the biggest tracks Foster has written and produced throughout his career, including Céline Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Earth Wind and Fire’s “After the Love Is Gone,” and Michael Bublé’s “Home.”

“This intimate show allows me to tell my story of my experience in the music business for the last 40 years. I bring along some of the greatest voices in the world, including the incredibly talented Katharine McPhee,” he told PEOPLE last year.

“David has been part of my career since the beginning,” McPhee, 35, added. “I’m extremely proud to be featured on this tour and to sing some of the incredible songs he has written and produced. His live shows are thrilling so I’m really looking forward to it!”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, met for the first time on the set of American Idol during the show’s fifth season in 2006, while he was a guest mentor.

“It was just kind of a natural coming together,” Foster said last year, as the pair opened up about their relationship during an appearance on Today.

“I have always just admired him and loved him and he’s always been so great to people around him,” McPhee added. “He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he’s really lovely.”