David Foster Teases New Documentary About His Life Will Show the 'Good, the Bad and the Ugly'

David Foster is lifting the curtain on his life like never before.

In the upcoming new Netflix documentary David Foster: Off the Record, directed by Barry Avrich, the famed music producer, 70, opens up about everything from the professional to the personal, including his current marriage to Katharine McPhee and his relationships with his five daughters and their mothers.

“I never have been one to expose the vulnerable side of me, and I don’t really ever talk about what makes me tick or the ups and downs of my life — the good, the bad and the ugly," Foster tells PEOPLE. "But to Barry's credit, he kept pushing. Although parts of it are tough for me to watch, I knew trying to censor him would be wrong on every level. So, I put my trust and faith in him, uncomfortable at times, but I have no regrets.”

Says Avrich: "There is no icon in the music industry that has the entire equation of Hollywood going other than David Foster. His cinematic life is laid bare in front of our cameras and I truly believe the world will discover an unseen side and edge of Foster you never knew."

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Foster made his way to the pinnacle of the music industry — with work on countless chart-topping albums by performers like Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez and Whitney Houston — but not without paying his dues.

As the documentary will show, Foster's unwavering pursuit of his goals came at a significant personal cost, with all of his daughters describing him as an affectionate but absent father. A driven man for whom control is everything, Foster tells Avrich at the beginning, "You think this is your film, but you're going to have to deal with me."

A preview clip of the documentary, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, begins by featuring interviews with some of Foster's biggest collaborators — including Michael Bublé (whom he discovered), Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones, Chicago's James Pankow, Barbra Streisand and Céline Dion — as they talk about his musical genius.

"I don't think I particularly would've liked the younger David Foster because I was cocky, and I was maybe a little know it all," Foster admits in the clip. (In the documentary, he says this rang particularly true when he stripped Chicago of the horns that defined their sound while trying to get them back on top.)

The clip then switches gears as Foster's daughter Erin, 37, says "women have always been" her dad's "weakness."

"When things get rough or bad, rather than working it out, I run," says Foster, who was married and divorced four times prior to marrying McPhee, 36.

"If he runs, I'd come chasing for him," McPhee says. "But I did tell him, I said, 'There are going to be times where I need you to come find me.'"

As his daughter Amy, 46, says, Foster is "in search of that perfect something that will make him finally stop feeling the need to move all the time."

The clip comes to a close with Foster referencing his stint on Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during his marriage to ex-wife Yolanda Hadid.

"I would get — and still get — 'You're on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,'" he says. "What I want to say is, 'Hey, I got 16 f—ing Grammys, okay? I've sold half a billion records. F— that show.'"