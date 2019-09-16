Katharine McPhee Says She's 'Extremely Proud' to Join Husband David Foster on Tour Next Year

David Foster is hitting the road again — and he’s bringing along his recent bride Katharine McPhee Foster!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the 16-time Grammy Award winner will hit the road in North America next year for his “Hitman Tour” that will feature McPhee Foster as a special guest.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing a 2020 US tour and to be coming to cities I have never been to before,” Foster, 69, tells PEOPLE. “This intimate show allows me to tell my story of my experience in the music business for the last 40 years. I bring along some of the greatest voices in the world, including the incredibly talented Katharine McPhee.”

On tour, Foster is set to perform some of the tracks he wrote and produced including Céline Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Earth Wind and Fire’s “After The Love Is Gone,” and Michael Bublé’s “Home.” Meanwhile, the American Idol alum, 35, has released five studio albums, including 2017’s I Fall In Love Too Easily.

“David has been part of my career since the beginning,” McPhee Foster tells PEOPLE. “I’m extremely proud to be featured on this tour and to sing some of the incredible songs he has written and produced. His live shows are thrilling so I’m really looking forward to it!”

Earlier this month, McPhee Foster accompanied her husband to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of David Foster: Off the Record, a documentary on his life.

“Showing up to support your husband in his home country for the release of his new documentary will certainly give you some kind of glow,” she captioned a photo. “So proud of you, @davidfoster!”

Last month, McPhee Foster also shared a video of herself belting the lyrics to a secret song by her husband.

“Listen to meeee gee wiiiizzzz,” McPhee Foster captioned the clip of her on an elliptical. “I’m singing a new little secret song that David wrote for something special during my vocal exercises with @amychapman — Don’t Judge me! 😬🙏🏼”

After starring in the lead role of Jenna in Waitress, McPhee Foster is ready to not only go on the road with her husband but also take his last name. (She already changed her Instagram handle to @katharinefoster.)

“I’m a romantic, I’ve always loved the idea of taking [his last name]. It’s sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don’t take their spouse’s last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it,” McPhee Foster told Entertainment Tonight about becoming Mrs. Foster. “I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name.”

“There’s no arguing, no drama,” she added. “It’s just easy, that’s how it should be.”

RELATED: Katharine McPhee Says She’s Loving Married Life: ‘We Just Love Being with Each Other’

Image zoom Katharine McPhee and David Foster GORC/GC Images

The couple married on June 28 in London, where they were joined by 150 guests.

On social media, McPhee Foster shared photos of her changing from a custom Zac Posen wedding gown into an elegant, white, off-the-shoulder dress, also designed by Posen, as the newlyweds happily made their way to the celebratory dinner. After the wedding, the couple went off to Italy for their honeymoon.

The two met while McPhee Foster was competing on American Idol’s fifth season, where Foster served as a guest mentor.

Foster hits the road with McPhee Foster on Jan. 22, 2020 in Modesto, California.