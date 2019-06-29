David Foster Shares Candid Wedding Day Photo of Katharine McPhee: ‘I’m in the Best Seat Ever!’

David Foster is a happily married man.

One day after tying the knot with Katharine McPhee in London, the 69-year-old musician shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo from the couple’s happy day.

In the image, which appeared to be taken after the couple said “I do,” McPhee, 35, could be seen riding in a car while wearing her custom Zac Posen wedding gown. The American Idol alum could be seen gazing sweetly at her new husband.

“🎼I’m in the best seat ever!” Foster captioned the loving snapshot.

Giving the candid photo her seal of approval, McPhee quickly commented on the image, writing, “1st like” alongside a red heart emoji.

Image zoom David Foster/Instagram

While McPhee has yet to post any photos that show her gown in full, just hours after walking down the aisle she gave fans their first look, sharing a photo of herself riding in the car with her mom.

The elegant ivory Zac Posen ballgown is made up of layers of tulle that wrap together in front for a plunging, strapless sweetheart neckline. To complete the look, the actress topped the gown off with a matching veil.

Image zoom Katherine Mcphee Katherine Mcphee/Instagram

All of Foster’s kids were on hand for their father’s special day, including eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

This is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.

As the celebrations continued on Friday, the newlyweds were seen holding hands at their wedding reception later in the evening.

McPhee looked elegant, switching out her white wedding dress for a blue strapless gown, while Foster opted for a black suit with a matching bow tie.