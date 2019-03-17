David Foster Jokes That He'd 'Be in Jail Right Now' If His Daughter Had Wanted to Go to College

David Foster is jokingly relieved his daughter’s career path didn’t include a stop in college.

The famed musician’s daughter Erin Foster shared a screenshot of a text conversation with her dad, who weighed in on the alleged college admissions bribery scandal that has resulted in the arrests of actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

“Thank god you didn’t want to go to college-I’d Be in jail right now!!” David, 69, wrote in a text to Erin, which she then shared to Instagram on Saturday.

Erin, 36, captioned the post, “Thanks for the confidence, Dad.”

Several stars found the comment funny, including Nina Dobrev, who wrote, “I can’t,” with three crying-laughing emojis, and Selma Blair, who wrote, “Really is best post.”

Lisa Rinna, meanwhile, simply commented, “David,” while Katie Couric added, “Your Dad” with a sunglasses emoji, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Erin bypassed college in favor of Hollywood, appearing as an actress on shows like The O.C. and Castle. She and sister Sara, 38, have also starred in and executive-produced the VH1 reality parody series Barely Famous. In 2017, dating app Bumble named the sibling duo heads of creative.

Sara Foster, David Foster and Erin Foster Alison Buck/WireImage

Huffman and Loughlin were among 50 people named on Tuesday in an alleged conspiracy to defraud and undermine competitive student admissions at elite colleges and universities, including Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA, the University of Texas and Wake Forest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Huffman, 56, is accused of paying $15,000 in a scheme to fraudulently boost her daughter’s SAT scores, according to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE. The actress — who has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud — was released on a $250,000 bond after her arrest on Tuesday and appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday. Huffman’s next preliminary court hearing is scheduled for March 29 at a Boston court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to designate their daughters as recruits on the USC crew team — even though they don’t even row. The parents are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock; Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Loughlin was taken into custody Wednesday and made her first appearance in federal court in Los Angeles hours later, where a judge set her bond at $1 million, according to the Associated Press, the Orange County Register and the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Giannulli appeared in federal court on Tuesday and was released after posting a $1 million bond.