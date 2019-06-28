Welcome to the Crew, Katharine McPhee: A Guide to David Foster's Huge Extended Family

The Newlyweds
Katharine McPhee and David Foster wed in London on June 28 in an intimate evening ceremony, surrounded by friends and family.
It’s the second marriage for McPhee and fifth for Foster, who brings his wife into quite the large extended family. Here, get to know the ever-growing Foster family.
Allison Foster
Foster is a father of five and grandfather of seven. He welcomed his first daughter Allison — here with him at a 2008 Heart Foundation event — when he was 20 years old. He placed her for adoption, and reportedly reconnected with her later in life. She works for the David Foster Foundation, and has two children.
Amy Foster
His second-oldest daughter, Amy — here with him at the 55th Annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills — is a musician and mother of three; her mom is Foster’s first wife, musician B.J. Cook. Amy recently revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but the “great news is that I caught it early,” she wrote on Instagram.
Foster was also stepfather to Cook’s daughter from a previous relationship, Tamre Winger.
Sara, Erin & Jordan Foster
Erin and Sara Foster (pictured) are two of David’s three daughters with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer. They also have a younger sister, Jordan. Erin and Sara have become stars in their own right, with a slew of acting credits between them and their VH1 mockumentary, Barely Famous.
Sara is married to tennis player Tommy Haas, with whom she has two daughters.
Brody and Brandon Jenner & Linda Thompson
Foster and Thompson were married from 1991 to 2005; though they didn’t have any children together, Foster was stepdad to Thompson’s sons, Brody and Brandon Jenner (who are step-siblings to Burt and Casey Jenner and the entire Kardashian crew). Their dad is Thompson’s first husband, Caitlyn Jenner.
During their time under Foster’s roof, Brandon and Brody starred in their own reality show, The Princes of Malibu.
Yolanda Hadid Foster
Foster and model Yolanda Hadid were together for nearly nine years before announcing their divorce; they didn’t have children together, though her children Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid lived with Foster in their teen years, and all appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Yolanda’s stint on the show. During her marriage to Mohamed Hadid, Yolanda was stepmother to his two older children, Alana and Marielle.