David Foster and Katharine McPhee Entertain 'Housebound' Followers with Concert on Instagram Live  

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

The show must go on!

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are entertaining those who are “housebound” through Instagram Live amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Foster, 70, surprised fans with an impromptu concert featuring his wife McPhee, 35, on the social media platform, telling fans, “We decided because we’re all housebound as most of you are — or should be — that we would have a little fun.”

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and 66 people have died.

Foster began the performance by cautioning fans that it was going to be “a disaster” because he was the “world’s worst accompanist” on piano.

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee/Instagram

RELATED: Katharine McPhee and David Foster Joke About Their Prenup: ‘You’re Using Me for My Talents’

“We want to take requests for songs, but the thing is, I don’t know how to play any songs [by other people],” the music producer explained. “We’re new at this. We’re gonna be coming to you every day.”

“Because we’re bored,” McPhee chimed in, “But we’re sticking with the program for the greater good.”

After briefly debating what song to play, the couple started with a rendition of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

Following another conversation about song choices, in which Foster joked about how they were “gonna end up getting divorced over this,” the duo launched into a cover of “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin.

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee/Instagram

Foster and McPhee, who tied the knot in June 2019, ended the livestream with “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole.

“🎼was so fun today to go live with my wife-I’m the worlds worst piano accompanist for other people’s songs but Kat is so amazing that she pulls me thru-we are going to try to do it every day-for our own entertainment and hopefully for all of you too,” Foster wrote in a post on his Instagram following the performance. “Any suggestions are welcome-we were def rookies today and i sucked!! But fun !!!”

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee/Instagram

He added, “We will try to go live at 5:30pm west coast time every day!”

McPhee also promised followers more Instagram Live performances on her account, writing alongside a photo of herself posing with Foster’s many Grammy awards, “hi guys- just me here wearing the same sweater for 3 days. me & the hus @davidfoster had so much fun at the piano today going live.”

“We wanna try and do it everyday at 5:30 PT cuz what else is there to do?” the American Idol alum added, thanking stepdaughter Erin Foster “for the great idea” in her caption. “see ya all tomorrow? ❤️ ps- it’s crazy how many Grammys I have no?”

Earlier this month, Foster rescheduled several dates of his Hitman Tour — which also features McPhee — due to an “unexpected medical procedure.”

RELATED: Katharine McPhee And David Foster On Their Relationship: ‘It Was A Natural Coming Together’

“It is with great sadness that I have to reschedule my March tour dates due to an unexpected medical procedure,” 16-time Grammy Award winner said in a statement on Instagram, without going into specifics.

“I’m well on the road to recovery but my doctors insist that I spend the next several weeks recovering,” he assured fans in his post. “I love touring and performing so this is not an easy decision. However, we will do our best to reschedule the dates. My tour will resume in Waterbury, CT on April 17th and I look forward to seeing you then.”

The tour includes some of the biggest tracks Foster has written and produced throughout his career, including Céline Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Earth Wind and Fire’s “After the Love Is Gone,” and Michael Bublé’s “Home.”

Image zoom Katharine McPhee and David Foster Katharine McPhee/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“This intimate show allows me to tell my story of my experience in the music business for the last 40 years. I bring along some of the greatest voices in the world, including the incredibly talented Katharine McPhee,” he told PEOPLE last year.

“David has been part of my career since the beginning,” McPhee added at the time. “I’m extremely proud to be featured on this tour and to sing some of the incredible songs he has written and produced. His live shows are thrilling so I’m really looking forward to it!”