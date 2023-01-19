David Crosby, Founder of Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81 After 'Long Illness'

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us, Crosby's wife said in a statement to Variety

By
Published on January 19, 2023 05:47 PM
Rock musician David Crosby of Crosby Stills Nash and Young performs during rehearsals on the premiere episode of the television show Music Scene on September 22, 1969 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

David Crosby, a founding member of bands Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died. He was 81.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," his wife said in a statement to Variety on Thursday.

"He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music."

She concluded, "Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Pop group The Byrds (l to r): Chris Hillman; Dave Crosby; Mike Clark; Jim McGuinn; and Gene Clark.
The Byrds. Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Crosby founded Byrds with members Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke and set the tone for '60s folk-rock music from 1964-1967.

Then, in 1968, Crosby got together with Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Graham Nash of the Hollies to create Crosby, Stills & Nash. In 1997, the band was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In his personal life, Crosby grappled with addiction for several years. In 1994, he underwent liver transplant surgery. In 1982, he was arrested in Texas on drug and weapons charges — which led to five months in prison.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, performs onstage during the California Saga 2 Benefit at Ace Hotel on July 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
David Crosby. Scott Dudelson/Getty

In 2019, the rocker spoke to PEOPLE about his ups and downs, sharing that through everything, it was music that kept him going.

"It's the one contribution I can make," he said at the time. "See, it's dark out here now. The world is not a happy place. Music's a lifting force. Music makes things better."

That same year he released a documentary about his life, titled David Crosby: Remember My Name, which details his journey to stardom.

"The catharsis thing works. They taught me that in AA. You have to honestly look at your mistakes and then you can learn from it, which is the only good thing that's going to come from any mistake. Then you can set that puppy down and walk on, because that's what you need to do. You need to walk on. And you need to be looking forward when you walk on, not backwards. Otherwise you'll run into a phone pole. So I think it's had a great effect on me. It's lightening my load."

David Crosby photographed just after he had written a book about his lifetime struggle with alcohol and drugs . In January 2000, Melissa Etheridge announced that Crosby was the biological father of two children Julie Cypher gave birth to by means of artificial insemination. At the time, Etheridge and Cypher were in a relationship.
David Crosby and wife Jan Dance. Paul Harris/Getty

Crosby was raised in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara and was the son of an Oscar-winning cinematographer, Floyd Crosby.

He is survived by wife Jan Dance and his children, sons Django and James and daughters Erika and Donovan. Singer Melissa Etheridge previously confirmed Crosby was the biological father of her two children — Bailey and Beckett (who died in 2020) with former partner Julie Cypher via artificial insemination.

Related Articles
Image
David Bowie: His Life in Pictures
Portrait of English guitarist Jeff Beck, United States, circa 1972. (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)
Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and More Stars React to Guitarist Jeff Beck's Death: He 'Was on Another Planet'
AMERICAN IDOL XIII: Semi-Finalist: C.J. Harris, 23. Jasper, AL
American Idol Contestants Who Have Died
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson pose at the "Chateau de Versailles" on September 5, 1994 in Versailles, France.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)
Lisa Marie Presley's Marriages: Everything She Said About Love and Relationships
"Mad Max: Fury Road" - Los Angeles Premiere
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, Dead at 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman'
Rebecca Gayheart-Dane and Eric Dane attends the 9th Annual Butterfly Ball on June 5, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Relationship Timeline
Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France
Who Is Tina Turner's Husband? All About Erwin Bach
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell's Life in Photos
Honorees Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie of music group Fleetwood Mac attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Breakups, Feuds and Making Loving Fun: Inside Fleetwood Mac's Various Ups and Downs Over the Years
Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift, Pink
American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
JoJo Siwa, Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from 'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
George JONES and Tammy WYNETTE, with George Jones
Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Relationship Timeline