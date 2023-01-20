'I Am Very Proud of It': David Crosby's Path to Fathering Melissa Etheridge's Kids

The late David Crosby, who died Thursday at the age of 81, made headlines not only for his music, but for his role in biologically fathering fellow musician Melissa Etheridge's elder two children.

The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer provided sperm for Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher's children — Bailey, 25, and Beckett, who died from opioid addiction at age 21 in 2020.

Etheridge revealed via Rolling Stone in early 2000 that Crosby was, indeed the donor for her and Cypher's kids. She and Crosby, accompanied by their respective spouses, clarified their decision and path to collaboration in a subsequent TV interview with CNN's Larry King Live.

When asked by King if Etheridge and Cypher had been prior friends with Crosby, Etheridge answered, "I had not worked with him. I'd been on the same stage with him, had done some benefits, admired him greatly."

Cypher added that they had "been talking about [family planning] for a long time, how we wanted to do it," adding that things unexpectedly fell into place during a trip to Hawaii, where the Crosby family also happened to be vacationing at the same time.

As it turned out, Crosby's wife Jan ended up being the one to offer the suggestion of her husband as a potential donor.

"We stopped by the place they were staying, and we were hacking out on the back porch, and their 8-month-old son was there and sleeping on Jan's chest," Cypher explained. "We were talking about having children and how we were going to do it, and it just came out of Jan's mouth. She's the one that volunteered David. She said, 'What about David?'"

"We hadn't been extremely close friends of Julie and Melissa's," Crosby admitted to King. "But I think by now, just from hanging out from them, you can see very clearly, very quickly who they are, and they're good people, and they made us feel that very quickly and very easily, and I liked them from the first time I met them."

When asked if Crosby approved of Etheridge and Cypher's decision to go public with the identity of their donor, he said both he and his wife understood that they'd felt the secret had "gotten out of hand."

"They gave a very good reason for going public with it, and I agree with it completely," he told King. "Jan and I wanted to cooperate with Julie and Melissa and their wishes on this. And, you know, obviously, I am very proud of it."

Bailey was born in 1997 and Beckett in 1998. Etheridge and Cypher announced their separation in August 2000.

Etheridge additionally has a daughter and son with former partner Tammy Lynn Michaels. The children, fraternal twins, were conceived by an anonymous donor.

Upon hearing of the news of Crosby's death, Etheridge posted on Instagram to express her sorrow.

"He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, [son] Django, and [wife} Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure," she wrote.

Crosby's death was announced by his wife via a statement to Variety. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," she said.

"He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music."

She concluded, "Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."