David Crosby, Who Helped Melissa Etheridge Conceive, Speaks Out After Death of Her Son Beckett

Melissa Etheridge and ex-partner Julie Cypher have publicly shared that both Beckett and his sister Bailey were conceived via sperm donation from David Crosby

David Crosby, who helped Melissa Etheridge and ex-partner Julie Cypher conceive via sperm donation, has spoken out following the death of their son Beckett.

The music icon, 78, made several short statements on Wednesday, after Etheridge first shared the sad news that her 21-year-old son died following an opioid overdose.

One of his messages was in response to a since-deleted tweet, which alleged he had no contact with Beckett during his life, which Crosby denied. "I respectfully point out, David was their donor. They did not have a son 'with' him. He was Melissa and Julie's child. They raised him. Like most donors, he played no other part," read the since-deleted tweet, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Not true,” the musician simply replied.

Offering support to Crosby, sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette replied with their own loving messages.

“I am sending you all love during this very difficult time. May he move through the light and know how loved he is,” wrote Patricia, as Rosanna added, "I’m so Sorry DAVID for this devastating loss and send you and the rest of the family love .Rest In Peace Beckett."

Crosby also responded to another social media user, who sent their condolences.

“While I know that you were a surrogate, I also know that you just lost a son. I’m sorry, I know you’ve had a rough year,” they wrote, to which Crosby replied, “Maybe it’s a test.”

He then went on to seemingly throw some shade at his former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young group mates, saying he wasn’t confident any of them would reach out to him. “I doubt it but ...you never know,” he wrote.

Shortly after news of Beckett’s death was shared by the singer’s team, the star confirmed to PEOPLE her son had died from a drug overdose.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she told PEOPLE in a statement. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.”

"My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief,” she added. "We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now."

Etheridge previously opened up to Parents about welcoming Beckett with Cypher in 1998. (Their daughter Bailey, 23, was also conceived via sperm donation from Crosby.)

"There's nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years," she said. "It doesn't matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child."

Etheridge also shares 13-year-old twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.