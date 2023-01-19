The Doors, Christina Applegate and More Pay Tribute to David Crosby After His Death: 'Unbelievable Talent'

The music world and beyond are mourning the death of David Crosby.

A founding member of bands The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby died after "a long illness," his wife announced on Thursday. He was 81.

Reacting to the news, Brian Wilson — singer, songwriter, and co-founder of The Beach Boys — shared a photo via Twitter of him and Crosby chatting at an event.

"I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken to hear about David Crosby," he wrote. "David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David's family and friends. Love, Brian."

Melissa Etheridge, who previously confirmed Crosby was the biological father of her two children — Bailey and Beckett (who died in 2020) with former partner Julie Cypher via artificial insemination — also paid tribute to the late musician.

"I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey's biological father, David," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. "He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure."

Christina Applegate shared how she plans to pay homage.

"Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you," she wrote.

The Doors also shared a message via their official Twitter page, which read: "The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the '60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique..."

In a touching message, the band Home Free wished "the iconic David Crosby a safe passage to the other side."

"We have always been inspired by his beautiful songwriting, and will never finish unpacking the layers to his music," the statement said, posted alongside their own rendition of Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Helplessly Hoping."

Actor and rock singer Michael Des Barres saluted Crosby as someone who "stuck to his guns" as well as "a difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense."

Des Barres continued, "His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP."

Singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash wrote, "I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone."

Danny Deraney, an Emmy-winning publicist who previously worked with Crosby, also paid tribute with a classic video of Crosby belting "Long Time Gone," a hit released by Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1969.

"Sometimes I pinch myself when I look back at the people I worked with who I admired as a kid. I repped David Crosby on different occasions. He was his own man. He could be cantankerous, he could be a pussycat. That was Cros. About as real as you could get," Deraney tweeted.

Crosby's wife announced his death in a statement to Variety on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," she said. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music."

She concluded, "Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."