David Crosby Calls Former Bandmate Neil Young 'Probably the Most Selfish Person I Know'

There's no love lost between David Crosby and his former bandmate Neil Young.

In a new interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, the 80-year-old singer opened up about his relationship with the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY) musician — calling him, "probably the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know."

"He only thinks about Neil, period," Crosby said. "That's the only person he'll consider. Ever!"

A rep for Young did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but there's long been no love lost between the two.

Back in 2014, Crosby famously called Young's then-girlfriend and now-wife Daryl Hannah "a purely poisonous predator" — a comment that led Young to announce that CSNY would "never tour again, ever."

Crosby later publicly apologized for his words on The Howard Stern Show. Still, the two never repaired their relationship — something Crosby has come to accept.

"Neil has got a genuine beef," Crosby told The Guardian. "I did say something bad about his girlfriend [Daryl Hannah]. I said I thought she was a predator. Okay, he can be mad at me. That's all right."

Politics also come into play. "I'm a very liberal guy and a modern thinker in terms of politics. Neil doesn't really do politics," Crosby said. "He does Neil."

Young isn't the only artist Crosby has fallen out with. He and Graham Nash — also of CSNY — are not on speaking terms either.

"Graham just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don't see any future there at all," Crosby said.

While it appeared that Nash previously looked after Crosby, the songwriter told The Guardian that wasn't the case. "He gave the impression of looking after me, but apparently that was all just trying to keep the money coming," Crosby said. "But there you go."

"We haven't talked for a couple of years," Crosby said. "And I'm not going to talk to him. I don't want to talk to him. I'm not happy with him at all. To me, that's all ancient history, man."

Stephen Stills is the only band member Crosby still talks to, he told The Guardian. He even praised the Buffalo Springfield musician as the best songwriter in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

"He's the best guitar player, the best singer and the best writer," Crosby said. "I really admire Stephen tremendously."

Crosby doesn't shy away from his role in some of these fallen relationships, calling himself "an a------."

As for CSNY — or Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), who the supergroup was before Young joined in 1969 — don't expect a reunion anytime soon. CSN last toured in 2015, while CSNY's final concert was in 2013. And despite their sublime harmonies, the relationships are still too fractured.

Asked if there's been any reconciliation, Crosby said, "No, and I don't expect there to be — the petty-assed bulls--- that goes on between us as people."

Elsewhere in his interview with The Guardian, Crosby opened up about his son Beckett, who died of an opioid overdose in May 2020 at the age of 21.

"I miss him a lot," Crosby said. "It hurts. Believe me, it hurt."

On Beckett's descent into addiction, Crosby explained, "He was a skateboarder and he'd had a couple of crashes and he got some painkillers. They got him strung out on that, then he ran into somebody who had really strong stuff and he overdosed and died. And that's … how it normally goes."

Beckett and his sister Bailey, 24, share Crosby's DNA, but were raised by Melissa Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher. In 2000, Etheridge famously revealed that Crosby was their sperm donor.

"I love them both," Crosby told The Guardian of his kids. "He and Bailey visited here often."

In February, Etheridge opened up about the loss to PEOPLE. "It's a nightmare so many families go through," she said of her late son's drug addiction. "It just eats away at good people."

Etheridge said she felt "helpless" as she watched Beckett struggle with addiction for years.