David Bowie's Widow Iman Pays Tribute to the Late Legend on His Birthday: 'My Memory Loves You'

Iman reflected on her late husband David Bowie on what would have been his 72nd birthday. The 63-year-old model penned a sweet tribute to the iconic singer-songwriter on Tuesday to celebrate his life.

“My memory loves you. It asks about you all the time,” she shared on Instagram, with bright green words on a vivid pink background.

Bowie, born David Robert Jones, died on Jan. 10, 2016 — just two days after his 69th birthday — after an 18-month battle with liver cancer. He is survived by the couple’s 18-year-old daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra and his 47-year-old son Duncan Jones, from his first marriage to Angela Bowie.

Iman also shared a photo laughing with Bowie as they enjoyed a meal together — his hand placed gently on her neck.

“Jan 8th Eternal Memories, Eternal Love #BowieForever,” she captioned the photo.

Iman, who married the artist in 1992, has honored her love on social media many times in the years since his passing.

The day before the anniversary of his death last year, she shared four black and white portraits of the couple on Instagram and Twitter to commemorate her romance with the legendary rocker.

“My favorite love story is ours! #BowieForever #ForeverAndEver,” she captioned the photo series.

Iman previously said that fan support helped her heal in the months after his death.

“The outpouring of grief over David’s passing has helped me tremendously, though sometimes I’ve been at odds with it, too: Universal grieving for your life partner can also keenly deepen your own sense of all that you’ve lost,” she wrote for Vogue in 2017.

“David gave me the most exciting, touching, and deliriously loving 24 years. Still, it was not enough— shockingly brief. And although I’ll never get used to losing him, David is nonetheless hiding in plain sight,” she continued.

Duncan Jones also commemorated the birthday anniversary on Tuesday by sharing a touching poem about spreading love through hugs.

Hugs. Just… great big, wrapped-up, comforting, loving, unjudgmental, accepting hugs to all today. Hug someone today like they are going on a long trip. Hug ‘em like they saved your dog. Hug ‘em without saying a word, then go about your business. Hug ‘em till they sigh. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 8, 2019

“Hugs. Just… great big, wrapped-up, comforting, loving, unjudgmental, accepting hugs to all today. Hug someone today like they are going on a long trip. Hug ‘em like they saved your dog. Hug ‘em without saying a word, then go about your business. Hug ‘em till they sigh,” he Tweeted.