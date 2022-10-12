David Bowie, Rihanna, Michael Jackson and More Rock Memorabilia to Be Auctioned Off

The auction will take place on Nov. 4 at at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, and fans can bid online or via telephone bidding from anywhere in the world

By
Published on October 12, 2022 04:40 PM
David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Slash, Rihanna, Mel B
Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage, Phil Dent/Redferns, Kevin Nixon/Classic Rock Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty, Rich Fury/Getty, Karwai Tang/WireImage

In just a few short weeks, music fanatics will have the opportunity to purchase memorabilia from their favorite artists.

On Tuesday, memorabilia company Propstore announced it was venturing into the music industry by auctioning off rare and iconic items used by the world's biggest recording artists.

Over 500 music items will be sold during the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6. Nov. 4 will be dedicated exclusively to music items.

Slash Jacket
Slash's Jacket. Propstore

The live auction will be held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London at 11 a.m. ET. It will also be available online or via telephone bidding from anywhere around the world.

"Since 2014, Propstore have been stepping up the game year after year with our Entertainment Memorabilia live auctions, bringing incredible movie relics to the market and continuously breaking records. We're very excited to keep up this momentum, and for first time ever; we'll be introducing Music Memorabilia," said Stephen Lane, CEO of Propstore.

He continued, "Taking place on the second day, of our mammoth four-day Entertainment Live Auction between Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th November 2022, we're giving music fans and collectors the opportunity to get their hands on some pieces of truly iconic music memorabilia from some of the world's biggest artists, including The Beatles, Oasis, David Bowie and many more."

The auction will feature $1.7 million worth of memorabilia including David Bowie's spacesuit from his "Ashes to Ashes" music video, and the largest collection of Oasis memorabilia to be auctioned off.

The items being auctioned range in price and are suitable for fans with any budget. Some of the least expensive items include a set of four The Beatles cardboard standees, a collection of Black Sabbath ticket stubs and a set of music video production storyboards for "Wonderwall" by Oasis.

Beatles Booklet fully Autographed
Booklet Signed by The Beatles. Propstore

For the die-hard Beatles fans, aside from the standees, the auction will also include a banjolele owned by George Harrison, John Lennon's custom-tailored Madame Tussauds suit and Paul McCartney's striped blazer from their appearance on The Morecambe & Wise Show.

More fun items include a screen-matched top Rihanna wore in her "Work" music video, Slash's leather jacket, Mel B's signed and Spice Girl tour-worn boots, Michael Jackson's photo-matched studded leather bracer, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, Nirvana's hand-written setlist by Dave Grohl from the Nevermind tour with ticket stubs and more.

The full auction catalog is now live at https://propstore.com/liveauction.

Related Articles
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
The Beatles
The Rock Hall's Immersive New Beatles Exhibit 'Get Back to Let It Be' Transports Fans to January 1969
food fighters
'Clash of the Cover Bands' Is Coming: Meet the Contestants!
kurt-cobain-01-800.jpg
Kurt Cobain's Famed Guitar from MTV Unplugged Performance to Sell for at Least $1 Million
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring
JFK, Marilyn Monroe
Items from the Famous Night Marilyn Monroe Sang to JFK Head to Auction
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: Seth Meyers and Tina Fey attend Comedy Central's "A Clusterfunke Christmas" New York premiere at the Crosby Hotel on November 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Seth Meyers and Tina Fey Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Tracy Morgan and Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Rodrigo and More
NOA Kirel Kang Daniel Ayra Starr
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022
Chris Pine is seen on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Pine Goes on a Coffee Run in L.A., Plus David Beckham, the Bella Twins and More
Buzz Aldrin
Buzz Aldrin to Auction Off Items from His Time in Space, Including Famed Apollo 11 Mission
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Image
A Tribute to Black Icons — from Harry Belafonte to Whitney Houston — by the Family Members Who Know Them Best
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Actor/ playwright John Cameron Mitchell visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); NEW YORK - MAY 5: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Singer David Bowie stands backstage at The Film Society of Lincoln Center's Tribute to Susan Sarandon at Avery Fisher Hall May 5, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
John Cameron Mitchell Recalls Meeting Late Rocker David Bowie — and the 'Great Regret' That Followed
Iman Shumpert Daniella Karagach DWTS
'Dancing with the Stars' Winners: Where Are They Now?
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022