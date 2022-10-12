In just a few short weeks, music fanatics will have the opportunity to purchase memorabilia from their favorite artists.

On Tuesday, memorabilia company Propstore announced it was venturing into the music industry by auctioning off rare and iconic items used by the world's biggest recording artists.

Over 500 music items will be sold during the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6. Nov. 4 will be dedicated exclusively to music items.

Slash's Jacket. Propstore

The live auction will be held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London at 11 a.m. ET. It will also be available online or via telephone bidding from anywhere around the world.

"Since 2014, Propstore have been stepping up the game year after year with our Entertainment Memorabilia live auctions, bringing incredible movie relics to the market and continuously breaking records. We're very excited to keep up this momentum, and for first time ever; we'll be introducing Music Memorabilia," said Stephen Lane, CEO of Propstore.

He continued, "Taking place on the second day, of our mammoth four-day Entertainment Live Auction between Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th November 2022, we're giving music fans and collectors the opportunity to get their hands on some pieces of truly iconic music memorabilia from some of the world's biggest artists, including The Beatles, Oasis, David Bowie and many more."

The auction will feature $1.7 million worth of memorabilia including David Bowie's spacesuit from his "Ashes to Ashes" music video, and the largest collection of Oasis memorabilia to be auctioned off.

The items being auctioned range in price and are suitable for fans with any budget. Some of the least expensive items include a set of four The Beatles cardboard standees, a collection of Black Sabbath ticket stubs and a set of music video production storyboards for "Wonderwall" by Oasis.

Booklet Signed by The Beatles. Propstore

For the die-hard Beatles fans, aside from the standees, the auction will also include a banjolele owned by George Harrison, John Lennon's custom-tailored Madame Tussauds suit and Paul McCartney's striped blazer from their appearance on The Morecambe & Wise Show.

More fun items include a screen-matched top Rihanna wore in her "Work" music video, Slash's leather jacket, Mel B's signed and Spice Girl tour-worn boots, Michael Jackson's photo-matched studded leather bracer, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, Nirvana's hand-written setlist by Dave Grohl from the Nevermind tour with ticket stubs and more.

The full auction catalog is now live at https://propstore.com/liveauction.