David Bowie and Iman's Timeless Love Story in Pictures

In honor of what would have been David Bowie's 75th birthday on Jan. 8, look back at his sweetest moments with wife Iman over the years

By Kelsie Gibson January 08, 2022 08:15 AM

1 of 19

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

David Bowie and Iman's love story is one for the ages

After getting set up on a blind date in 1990, the two fell in love and later tied the knot in 1992. In August 2000, they welcomed a daughter named Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Over the years, the pair gave us many glimpses of their epic romance as they attended various events together and showed sweet PDA on the red carpet. 

While Bowie died on Jan. 10 2016, their love for each other continues to live on

"I still feel married," Iman told PEOPLE in November 2021. "Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.' Through my memory, my love lives." 

Look back at some of their cutest moments together, ahead. 

2 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the CFDA Awards in 1997

Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The couple shared a romantic moment as they attended the CFDA Awards in N.Y.C. in February 1997.

3 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at a Bulgari Gala in 1995

Credit: David Lefranc/Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images

In July 1995, the two attended a Bulgari gala in Paris. While posing for the cameras, Bowie and Iman seemed to get lost in each other's eyes.

4 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony in 1997

Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Iman was by Bowie's side as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 1997. 

5 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the Serpentine Summer Party in 2002

Credit: Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images

Bowie pulled Iman in for a kiss on the cheek as they attended the Serpentine Summer Party in London in July 2002. 

6 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the Seventh on Sale AIDS Benefit in 1990

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The duo couldn't contain their laughter as they attended the Seventh on Sale AIDS Benefit in November 1990 in NYC, in one of the first photos taken of the couple.

7 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at Paris Fashion Week in 1991

Credit: Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

During Paris Fashion Week in 1991, the two attended an event honoring Francesca Dellera. At one point, Iman could be seen leaning on Bowie's shoulder as they chatted at their table. 

8 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the DKMS Gala in 2011

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

While attending the annual DKMS Gala in April 2011, Iman offered her husband a loving caress. 

9 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2005

Credit: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

The fashionable couple had their arms wrapped around each other as they attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2005. 

10 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the CableACE Awards in 1992

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bowie and Iman looked absolutely stunning as they dressed up for the CableACE Awards in L.A. in January 1992. They could be seen holding hands as they made their way into the event. 

11 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at His 50th Birthday Celebration in 1997

Credit: KMazur/WireImage

Iman gave Bowie a hug as they attended his 50th birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. in January 1997. 

12 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at His N.Y.C. Concert in 2000

Credit: KMazur/WireImage

During a N.Y.C. concert in June 2000, photographers caught a tender moment between Bowie and Iman, who was pregnant with their daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones at the time. 

13 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the Serpentine Summer Party in 2002

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

During the London party in 2002, the two shared another cute moment for the cameras as they pulled each other in close and flashed huge smiles.

14 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the Can Do Awards Dinner in 2007

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In April 2007, the two attended Food Bank For New York City's annual Can Do awards dinner together. 

15 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at Tribeca Film Festival in 2005

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images

During the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2005, Bowie and Iman attended a Vanity Fair afterparty together. 

16 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the Meet Joe Black Premiere in 1998

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The two were all smiles as they attended the premiere of Meet Joe Black starring Brad Pitt in November 1998.

17 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2002

Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty

Bowie and Iman always showed cute PDA when they attended the CFDA Fashion Awards. At the ceremony in June 2002, the two could be seen sharing a private moment as they walked the red carpet. 

18 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the Hannibal Premiere in 2001

Credit: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty

The two had huge grins on their faces as they attended the premiere of Hannibal in N.Y.C. in February 2001. 

19 of 19

David Bowie and Iman at the amFAR Benefit Honors Gala in 2003

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

While attending the amFAR Benefit Honors Gala in N.Y.C. in February 2003 Bowie could be seen looking lovingly at Iman on the red carpet. 

