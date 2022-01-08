David Bowie and Iman's Timeless Love Story in Pictures

David Bowie and Iman's love story is one for the ages.

After getting set up on a blind date in 1990, the two fell in love and later tied the knot in 1992. In August 2000, they welcomed a daughter named Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Over the years, the pair gave us many glimpses of their epic romance as they attended various events together and showed sweet PDA on the red carpet.

While Bowie died on Jan. 10 2016, their love for each other continues to live on.

"I still feel married," Iman told PEOPLE in November 2021. "Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.' Through my memory, my love lives."

Look back at some of their cutest moments together, ahead.