David Bowie: His Life in Pictures

01 of 24 David Bowie's Early Years Dezo Hoffmann/REX/Shutterstock David Bowie was frequently referred to as a chameleon. Before arriving at his glammed-out sci-fi look, he flirted with beatnik and hippie imagery. (This picture is from 1960.)

02 of 24 David Bowie as Davie Jones Mirrorpix Bowie, pictured here in 1965, originally struck out for fame under the name "Davie Jones." His son, Duncan, a movie director, still uses the original family surname.

03 of 24 David Bowie's Early Band Ray Stevenson/REX/Shutterstock Bowie (far left, in 1969) briefly led a group called Feathers with his then-girlfriend, Hermione Farthingale (center) and John Hutchinson in London the late '60s.

04 of 24 David Bowie's Early Style Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Bowie's style was considerably more conservative when he was first starting out as a musician – check him out in this skinny tie in 1966.

05 of 24 David Bowie's Musical Talents London Features/UPPA/ZUMAPRESS.com The musician, pictured here in 1970, played saxophone in addition to keyboards and guitar. His childhood saxophone teacher, Ronnie Ross, plays the outgoing solo in Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side."

06 of 24 David Bowie's Eyes I.T.N./REX/Shutterstock Bowie's left pupil was left permanently dilated after a 1962 fight with childhood friend George Underwood over – what else? – a girl. Supposedly, the singer thanked Underwood for the injury later, saying it gave him "a kind of mystique."

07 of 24 David Bowie's Space Oddity Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images This 1969 photo is from the promotional campaign for Bowie's album Space Oddity. Other than the iconic single, not much else from the album is considered an indispensable part of Bowie's oeuvre.

08 of 24 David Bowie as a Father Mirrorpix Bowie had one son, Duncan (middle name Zowie), with his wife Angie, in 1971. The pair would divorce in 1980, and Duncan, going under his father's original surname Jones, would later become a film director.

09 of 24 David Bowie in 1973 Evening Standard/Getty Images The artist, here in 1973, increasingly flirted with androgyny through his career.

10 of 24 David Bowie and Wife Angie Mirrorpix Pictured here in 1973, Bowie wed his wife Angie (then Mary Angela Barnett) in 1970 – the couple was married for 10 years.

11 of 24 David Bowie and Masayoshi Sukita Masayoshi Sukita Bowie's collaboration with photographer Masayoshi Sukita yielded some of the most iconic images of his career.

12 of 24 David Bowie's '70s Style Ilpo Musto/Rex/REX USA Seen here in 1973, Bowie's early '70s look remains one of his most beloved – in particular the lightning-bolt makeup look from the cover of Aladdin Sane.

13 of 24 David Bowie's Massive Music Sales PA Wire via ZUMA Press Bowie, here in 1973, is believed to have sold somewhere in the neighborhood of 140 million records during the course of his career.

14 of 24 David Bowie's Famous Friends Alpha Press Yoko Ono and John Lennon (here with Bowie in 1975) were close with the singer; the latter co-wrote Bowie's hit "Fame."

15 of 24 David Bowie's Heroes Masayoshi Sukita The cover to Bowie's 1977 album Heroes was shot by his longtime collaborator Masayoshi Sukita.

16 of 24 David Bowie and Iggy Pop RTN/MediaPunch Bowie enjoyed fruitful collaborations with a number of other rock and roll luminaries, like Iggy Pop (here, left, in the early '80s) and Lou Reed.

17 of 24 David Bowie in the '80s Mirrorpix Bowie performing in 1987, touring behind the album Never Let Me Down.

18 of 24 David Bowie and Tina Turner Alpha Press Tina Turner – here with Bowie in 1989 – duetted with him on the 1984 song "Tonight."

19 of 24 David Bowie Marries Iman Brian Aris Bowie met supermodel Iman in 1990. The pair married two years later and remained together until his death in early 2016.

20 of 24 David Bowie in the '90s Photoshot/Getty Images Bowie continued to update his look to match his evolving musical aesthetic throughout the '90s.

21 of 24 David Bowie in the '00s Mirrorpix Bowie (pictured in 2000) kept up an active recording schedule through the late '90s and early '00s, releasing albums in 1997, 1999, 2002 and 2003.

22 of 24 David Bowie's Health Concerns Jo Hale/Getty Images He slowed down his performance schedule in the early '00s, however, after an on-stage heart attack in 2004.

23 of 24 David Bowie and Iman Kevin Mazur/WireImage Bowie and Iman (here in 2009) were seen out and about together, even as the singer's recorded output and performance schedule dwindled.