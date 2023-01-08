David Bowie: His Life in Pictures

On Jan. 10, 2016, we were hit with an unpleasant reality: A world without David Bowie. The legendary musician died at 69 after a long battle with cancer; here, we reflect on his singular life with some of its most indelible images 

By Alex Heigl
Published on January 8, 2023 08:00 AM
01 of 24

David Bowie's Early Years

SPACE ODDITY
Dezo Hoffmann/REX/Shutterstock

David Bowie was frequently referred to as a chameleon. Before arriving at his glammed-out sci-fi look, he flirted with beatnik and hippie imagery. (This picture is from 1960.)

02 of 24

David Bowie as Davie Jones

DAVIE JONES
Mirrorpix

Bowie, pictured here in 1965, originally struck out for fame under the name "Davie Jones." His son, Duncan, a movie director, still uses the original family surname.

03 of 24

David Bowie's Early Band

KOOKS
Ray Stevenson/REX/Shutterstock

Bowie (far left, in 1969) briefly led a group called Feathers with his then-girlfriend, Hermione Farthingale (center) and John Hutchinson in London the late '60s.

04 of 24

David Bowie's Early Style

FASHION, TURN TO THE LEFT
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Bowie's style was considerably more conservative when he was first starting out as a musician – check him out in this skinny tie in 1966.

05 of 24

David Bowie's Musical Talents

MODERN LOVE
London Features/UPPA/ZUMAPRESS.com

The musician, pictured here in 1970, played saxophone in addition to keyboards and guitar. His childhood saxophone teacher, Ronnie Ross, plays the outgoing solo in Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side."

06 of 24

David Bowie's Eyes

STARMAN
I.T.N./REX/Shutterstock

Bowie's left pupil was left permanently dilated after a 1962 fight with childhood friend George Underwood over – what else? – a girl. Supposedly, the singer thanked Underwood for the injury later, saying it gave him "a kind of mystique."

07 of 24

David Bowie's Space Oddity

MOONAGE DAYDREAM
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

This 1969 photo is from the promotional campaign for Bowie's album Space Oddity. Other than the iconic single, not much else from the album is considered an indispensable part of Bowie's oeuvre.

08 of 24

David Bowie as a Father

CHANGES
Mirrorpix

Bowie had one son, Duncan (middle name Zowie), with his wife Angie, in 1971. The pair would divorce in 1980, and Duncan, going under his father's original surname Jones, would later become a film director.

09 of 24

David Bowie in 1973

GOLDEN YEARS
Evening Standard/Getty Images

The artist, here in 1973, increasingly flirted with androgyny through his career.

10 of 24

David Bowie and Wife Angie

BE MY WIFE
Mirrorpix

Pictured here in 1973, Bowie wed his wife Angie (then Mary Angela Barnett) in 1970 – the couple was married for 10 years.

11 of 24

David Bowie and Masayoshi Sukita

WATCH THAT MAN
Masayoshi Sukita

Bowie's collaboration with photographer Masayoshi Sukita yielded some of the most iconic images of his career.

12 of 24

David Bowie's '70s Style

ALADDIN SANE
Ilpo Musto/Rex/REX USA

Seen here in 1973, Bowie's early '70s look remains one of his most beloved – in particular the lightning-bolt makeup look from the cover of Aladdin Sane.

13 of 24

David Bowie's Massive Music Sales

SOUND AND VISION
PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Bowie, here in 1973, is believed to have sold somewhere in the neighborhood of 140 million records during the course of his career.

14 of 24

David Bowie's Famous Friends

FAME
Alpha Press

Yoko Ono and John Lennon (here with Bowie in 1975) were close with the singer; the latter co-wrote Bowie's hit "Fame."

15 of 24

David Bowie's Heroes

HEROES
Masayoshi Sukita

The cover to Bowie's 1977 album Heroes was shot by his longtime collaborator Masayoshi Sukita.

16 of 24

David Bowie and Iggy Pop

EARTHLINGS
RTN/MediaPunch

Bowie enjoyed fruitful collaborations with a number of other rock and roll luminaries, like Iggy Pop (here, left, in the early '80s) and Lou Reed.

17 of 24

David Bowie in the '80s

GLASS SPIDER
Mirrorpix

Bowie performing in 1987, touring behind the album Never Let Me Down.

18 of 24

David Bowie and Tina Turner

PINUPS
Alpha Press

Tina Turner – here with Bowie in 1989 – duetted with him on the 1984 song "Tonight."

19 of 24

David Bowie Marries Iman

LET'S SPEND THE NIGHT TOGETHER
Brian Aris

Bowie met supermodel Iman in 1990. The pair married two years later and remained together until his death in early 2016.

20 of 24

David Bowie in the '90s

YOU'VE BEEN AROUND
Photoshot/Getty Images

Bowie continued to update his look to match his evolving musical aesthetic throughout the '90s.

21 of 24

David Bowie in the '00s

REALITY
Mirrorpix

Bowie (pictured in 2000) kept up an active recording schedule through the late '90s and early '00s, releasing albums in 1997, 1999, 2002 and 2003.

22 of 24

David Bowie's Health Concerns

SLIP AWAY
Jo Hale/Getty Images

He slowed down his performance schedule in the early '00s, however, after an on-stage heart attack in 2004.

23 of 24

David Bowie and Iman

I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bowie and Iman (here in 2009) were seen out and about together, even as the singer's recorded output and performance schedule dwindled.

24 of 24

David Bowie's Final Albums

THE NEXT DAY
Nicolas Khayat/ABACA

The singer surprised fans in 2013 by dropping The Next Day, his first album of new material in 10 years. He released his final album, Blackstar, on Friday, Jan. 8, 2011 – his 69th birthday – before dying on Sunday, Jan. 10. A producer called the record a "parting gift."

Related Articles
Little Richard
Little Richard's Life in Photos
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
Bob Dylan Life in Photos
Bob Dylan's Life in Photos
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell's Life in Photos
Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon Holding Grammy Awards
Paul Simon's Life in Photos
Lee Fields Gets Soulful on New Album Sentimental Fool
Soul Legend Lee Fields Is 'Still Having a Good Time' on Tender New Album 'Sentimental Fool'
Betty White
Betty White's Life in Photos
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Cyrus Family
Billy Ray Cyrus' 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd's Relationship Timeline
Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash's Life in Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Gladys Knight performs during Questlove's "Summer Of Soul" screening & live concert at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Gladys Knight's Life in Photos
Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees
Barry Gibb's Life in Photos
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Linda Ronstadt performing at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California on September 26,1982. (Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns)
Linda Ronstadt's Life in Pictures
QUINCY JONES
Quincy Jones' Life in Photos