The coin was sent into space "in recognition of Bowie's first hit single, 'Space Oddity,' " said The Royal Mint's Clare Maclennan

Gold on Mars? David Bowie Coin Launched Into Space in 'Fitting Tribute' to Late Music Legend

David Bowie has made it to the final frontier.

A new coin from The Royal Mint featuring the late music legend's likeness has been launched into space at an altitude of 116,982 feet, the Associated Press reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement shared by the AP, the Mint's Clare Maclennan said, "We are thrilled to unveil the third coin in The Royal Mint's 'Music Legends' series, honoring the intergalactic legacy and career of David Bowie."

"In recognition of Bowie's first hit single, 'Space Oddity,' we felt it was fitting to send his coin into space and celebrate the Starman in his own pioneering fashion," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom The Royal Mint's David Bowie coin | Credit: Royal Mint

Image zoom David Bowie in 1973 | Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

The coin, offered in gold and silver proof, boasts Bowie's profile and iconic lightning-bolt motif — "a design inspired by an image of the singer from his time spent living and recording in Berlin," the Mint describes.

"The inclusion of the lightning bolt motif from the Aladdin Sane era captures Bowie's career journey, and the moment he finally put aside the props to emerge as an artist in his own right," the site continues.

Bowie's new pieces — which range in price from $17.50 to $3,265 — join the Mint's coins inspired by fellow British music legends Elton John and Queen.

Added Maclennan in her statement, "David Bowie's music has inspired and influenced generations of musicians and we hope this commemorative coin will be cherished by fans around the world."

Image zoom David Bowie in 2007 | Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Music Legend David Bowie Dead at 69 After 18-Month Battle With Cancer

Bowie, born David Robert Jones, died after an 18-month battle with liver cancer — a diagnosis he kept private before his sudden death at age 69 — in January 2016, just two days after releasing his final album.

He is survived by his wife Iman and the couple's daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra, as well as his son Duncan Jones from his first marriage to Angela Bowie.

The fashion legend shared a touching message on the anniversary of Bowie's death earlier this year, looking back at her favorite moments with the star. The post, written in light yellow letters on a blue background read, "Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks."