David Beckham Pays Sweet 49th Birthday Tribute to 'Most Amazing Wife' Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl celebrated her birthday at a dinner with her family

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on April 17, 2023 11:23 AM
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
David and Victoria Beckham. Photo: Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

David Beckham is showing some birthday love for his wife Victoria Beckham.

The former soccer star, 47, paid a sweet tribute to the fashion designer on Instagram Monday as she celebrated turning 49.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day ♥️," wrote the dad of four alongside a cute throwback picture of him planting a kiss on his wife's nose.

"We love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day ♥️ happy Birthday ♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ♥️."

Victoria celebrated her day surrounded by David and three of their four children — Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11 — at a birthday dinner.

"Celebrating meeeeeee!!😂🥳 last night," Victoria wrote on an Instagram post alongside a carousel of snapshots. "I love u all so much!! We miss u @romeobeckham! Kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

In one photo, the Spice Girl is seen eating a large spoonful of dessert and pulling a funny face as her husband wraps his arm around her and laughs. Pink birthday balloons are also seen in the restaurant background, as well as bottles of red wine on the table.

Another picture showed the family — minus son Romeo, 20 — posing together and smiling at the camera.

"🖤🖤🖤 Happy Birthday," wrote Kim Kardashian in the comments section.

While son Romeo missed out on the celebrations, he did send some sweet birthday wishes of his own to his mom. "Happy birthday to the best mum out there love you so much ♥️♥️ @victoriabeckham," wrote the 20-year-old on the social media platform alongside a snapshot of the pair cozying up for a picture.

Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan, who regularly models for Victoria's fashion line, commented on the post with three red love heart emojis.

Victoria isn't the only Beckham to celebrate this month. On April 9, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham marked their first wedding anniversary and celebrated with their families.

"So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary 💕," Victoria wrote on an Instagram post of her and David posing with the happy couple and an impressive two-tier cake covered in Polaroid pictures of Brooklyn and Nicola together.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham," added Victoria.

"Today was so fun! We love you so much 💖💖," Nicola, 28, replied in the comments section.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant black-tie affair held on the actress' family estate on April 9, 2022.

In an Instagram post of her own, Nicola celebrated the special anniversary, writing, "I can't believe it's been a year since I walked down the aisle 🥹 I love you so much baby."

"I love being your wife. I couldn't imagine my life without you 💘 you are everything I've ever dreamt of and I'm so happy I get my life with you," she continued. "Today was so amazing celebrating with our families!"

