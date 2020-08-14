David Beckham couldn't help but sing along when one of the Spice Girls' biggest songs came on during a hilarious workout with James Corden

David Beckham Sings Along to Spice Girls Hit as Victoria Jokes He 'Always' Wanted to Be in the Group

David Beckham is putting his Spice Girls knowledge on display!

In a silly new clip for The Late Late Show with James Corden, the retired soccer star, 45, ends up taking a spin class with the late night television host — and proving that he still knows the words to one of British girl group’s biggest hits.

After Corden takes over the class, he surprises the crowd by playing “Wannabe,” prompting David to sheepishly smile before beginning to pedal. Although the father of four wasn’t loving all of the directions Corden gave him during the class, he did love the soundtrack, and had a big smile on his face as he sang and danced along from his bike.

“Couldn’t help but join in on this one @victoriabeckham,” he wrote on an Instagram Story post.

Naturally, the video earned the approval of his wife Victoria Beckham — who went on to tease her husband about his love of the group.

“Loved watching @davidbeckham on the #latelateshow last night!” the fashion designer, 46, wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the video. “He did always want to be in the band 😂😂😂 @latelateshow @j_corden.”

Of course, a love of the Spice Girls runs in the family!

While making a guest appearance on son Romeo James‘ TikTok account last year, Victoria cut a rug with her son, who turns 18 next month, as they danced around to “Spice Up Your Life.”

Earlier that year, Victoria shared a photo of daughter Harper, 9, striking her best Posh Spice pose near a retro photo of mom. “When u bump into Mummy Spice! X #harperseven 😂😂 #girlpower,” the proud mama captioned the post.

David and Victoria celebrated their 21th wedding anniversary in July with the pair both sharing video montages filled with throwback photos.

“Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️,” Victoria wrote alongside her video. “Can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said 'I do'. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. Xxxxxx.”

In his own loving tribute, David reminisced on when he first laid eyes on his wife during her Spice Girls days.