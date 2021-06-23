During an appearance on Good Morning America, David Archuleta discussed coming out and learning to embrace who he is

David Archuleta Says He Feels 'So Much Relief' After Opening Up About His Sexuality and Religion

David Archuleta says opening up about his sexuality publicly is part of a journey that has taken him years.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his experience coming out and embracing his own sexuality regardless of his religious beliefs. "There's so much relief to not feel like you have to hide a part of yourself, like a secret," he said of sharing his story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the interview, the American Idol season 7 runner-up revealed that he actually doesn't know what to label his sexuality, but describes himself as "some form of being bisexual because I'm still attracted to both, whether I want to or not."

Archuleta has been candid about his Mormon upbringing and his struggle to accept himself, sharing that for several years, he even prayed about changing his sexuality.

"I still believe in saving myself for marriage," he told the outlet after noting he's never dated a man. "I've prayed. I was praying like, 'God, you can do all things.' ... I would say, 'Please take these feelings away from me because I don't want to feel things that I shouldn't and I don't want to feel things that would be wrong.'"

The singer continued, "That's been the process. I've had to learn how to love myself even when I don't understand why I am the way I am, but to learn that that's how God has created me and I have to discover that."

"And there are so many millions of other people who've gone through the same thing as me where they try to change who they are," he added.

David Archuleta opens up about his faith, sexuality and coming out journey Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Archuleta posted on Instagram for Pride Month, sympathizing with those who have struggled to reconcile their faith with their sexuality. He said he came out to his family as gay in 2014 before realizing he often shares similarities with those who identify as bisexual or asexual.

He urged his Instagram followers in the lengthy post to be more compassionate to those "wrestling to follow their beliefs."

"Idk what to make of it and I don't have all the answers," Archuleta wrote. "I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself."

"I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith," he added. "There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it."

Archuleta recently went on a mission trip to Chile for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). He told GMA that thankfully, he has not felt rejected since sharing his story with a few leaders of the Mormon church.

The LDS Church has long opposed same-sex marriage and homosexual activity. "The experience of same-sex attraction is a complex reality for many people," their website states. "The attraction itself is not a sin, but acting on it is."