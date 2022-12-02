David Archuleta Says Crowd Members Left His Christmas Concert After He Spoke About Queer Identity

David Archuleta is opening up about a recent concert where some attendees walked out after he spoke about his queer identity.

The American Idol runner-up, 31, shared a message to fans on Instagram after he received an email — seemingly from a venue employee — detailing how some concertgoers were "upset" when he spoke about his personal life toward the end of the performance. The vocalist previously revealed he was a part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

"The person singing those songs on stage was no different from the person at the end of the show," David wrote to fans about his concert, seemingly held in Delta, Utah. "I am learning to love myself and encourage others to do the same. 2 years ago I was thinking ending my life was better than admitting this openly. If you are more offended that I say I like guys than you are that someone has felt it was better to end their life for that very same reason, I want you to think about why that makes you uncomfortable. I want to have uncomfortable conversations. That's how you gain understanding."

While Archuleta didn't reveal the name of the person who sent the email, its sender accused him of ruining fans' "Christmas experience" and depriving them of a "Christmas miracle" when he opened up about his identity.

"I do not believe [the] concert was the setting for that to happen," they wrote. "We have some very upset patrons that I will [be] dealing with today. I would hope that in the remaining concerts that would not be allowed and just allow them to have an awesome Christmas experience,"

As David explained, the tour hasn't been the "easiest" for him after his journey of self-acceptance, but there are fans who stayed in the audience with him who he feels "need to know they're not alone."

"I hope you can see why I open up about it. It's healing," he added. "And helps me not be ashamed of who I am like I was for many years. Thinking I needed to change me. And if I didn't change me I was a failure. thank you to the other hundreds who stayed last night to listen. I know it's not a topic usually talked about and it may be uncomfortable for some. Even if it's a journey that you may not fully understand, It means the world to me that you still were willing to listen. no, I don't think sharing my journey ruins any Christmas spirit unless you allow your own misconceptions to ruin it yourself."

David Archuleta. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

At the end of his post, Archuleta left fans with a final promise: "I will not apologize for anything I say however imperfectly I express it. I am me. And I will never apologize for it again how I did for so many years before," he said. "And I hope you can unapologetically and lovingly be you too. Wherever you may be on your journey."

Earlier this year, Archuleta — who released his latest single "Faith in Me" this summer — spoke with PEOPLE about dealing with a "faith crisis" and the toll that suppressing his sexuality took on him. The singer grew up in Utah as a member of the Mormon church, which condemns same-sex relationships. "I'm finally learning what it's like to actually love myself," Archuleta said. "I feel liberated."

About a decade and a half after he released his hit song "Crush," he admitted he didn't fully connect with the lyrics until 2021, when he kissed a man for the first time. "It felt effortless," Archuleta said. "I was like, 'Oh, so this is what it feels like to like someone.' Now I see why everyone relates to my song."

The vocalist has eight more dates left on his Christmas tour and closes off the run on Dec. 23 in Chandler, Arizona.