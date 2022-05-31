Dave Navarro Details His Experience with Long-Haul COVID: 'Fatigue and Isolation Is Pretty Awful'

The Jane's Addiction guitarist said he's been dealing with lingering COVID symptoms since December

Rocker Dave Navarro is opening up about his experience as a COVID-19 long-hauler.

The Jane's Addiction guitarist, 54, first caught COVID in December — but even after testing negative, he's still grappling with the virus's symptoms, he explained in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"So yeah, I'm one of the ones who came down with the 'long haul covid,'" Navarro wrote on Saturday, according to NME. "Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long."

The musician continued, and said that despite the struggles he's endured, he's found ways to cope, like spending time with loved ones and practicing yoga and meditation.

"If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I'm just saying you aren't alone," he wrote. "The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That's how I'm trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I'll be OK, just don't know when."

Navarro and his Jane's Addiction bandmates were scheduled to play the Welcome to Rockville music festival in Florida on May 22, but backed out earlier this month.

Rockers Porno for Pyros subsequently assumed their spot, and frontman Perry Farrell — who used to play with Jane's Addiction — revealed that the switch-up was due to Navarro's "long bout with COVID," according to Stereogum.

In his message, Navarro emphasized the importance of finding "levity" in difficult situations, and said he hopes to make a full recovery.

"Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can't track," he wrote. "Anyway thanks for listening and don't worry about me. All indictors are pointing to a full recovery at some point!"

Scientists have yet to find a specific cause of long-haul COVID, even though 13.3 percent of people infected with the virus report symptoms one month or longer after infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.