Dave Matthews Won't Ever Sing Karaoke — and Ryan Gosling Has Something to Do with It

Dave Matthews‘ nearly three-decade career in music has seen him sell out stadiums all over the world. But there’s one stage the Grammy-winning singer will never play: a karaoke stage.

“I’ve never done karaoke in my whole life,” the 51-year-old musician admitted on Thursday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, joking that signing is what he does professionally. “That’s what I do every [day].”

That doesn’t mean that Matthews hasn’t been to a karaoke bar before. He went to one in New York City before with actor and “cutie” Ryan Gosling — but chose not to sing after watching the La La Land star perform.

“He just hopped up and sang, and it was awesome,” Matthews said. “And I just hate it. I don’t have any time for that. I’m like, ‘That’s not fun to watch that happen.’ And then the four people that can see past him and see me are like, ‘Are you going to sing now?’ And I’m like, ‘Not a chance.’ ”

Dave Matthews and Ryan Gosling Taylor Hill/Getty; Gisela Schober/Getty

Matthews’ band, Dave Matthews Band, released their newest album, Come Tomorrow, on June 8.

The LP — their ninth since the band’s 1994 debut Under the Table and Dreaming shot them into superstardom— launched with the single “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin),” a freewheeling tune that the band has road-tested since 2016.

Accompanied by Carter Beauford’s thrumming snare and Tim Reynolds’ haunting guitar riffs, Matthews reminds listeners on the track: “Let’s not forget these early days / Remember we began the same / We lose our way of fear and pain / Oh joy, begin.” The song, written by Matthews, pierces with equal parts pathos and hope before crescendoing into a stadium-style rocker.

Come Tomorrow features a rare, four-producer treatment: John Alagía (Paul Simon, John Mayer), Rob Evans (Vusi Mahlasela), Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Eric Clapton), Mark Batson (Alicia Keys, Eminem). Recorded over the course of a decade, Batson jokes in a promotional teaser, “A band is a marriage. A producer is like the threesome that was brought into the marriage. So this particular album was more like an orgy.” Brandi Carlile will lend the Grammy-award-winning band her vocals on the album’s eponymous title track.