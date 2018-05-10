Dave Matthews Band Drops Poignant Lead Single, 'Samurai Cop,' from Forthcoming New Studio Album

As Dave Matthews Band gears up for the release of its new album, Come Tomorrow, and summer tour — 20 million tickets and 28 years later, if you’re counting — they’ve debuted their lead single in the form of an animated video based on album art by Béatrice Coron.

“Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin),” a freewheeling tune that the band has road-tested since 2016, enjoys a polished studio cut as Matthews’ vocals sweep you into a carpe diem fury. Accompanied by Carter Beauford’s thrumming snare and Tim Reynolds’ haunting guitar riffs, the front-man reminds us “Let’s not forget these early days / Remember we began the same / We lose our way of fear and pain / Oh joy, begin.” The track, written by Matthews, pierces with equal parts pathos and hope before crescendoing into a stadium-style rocker.

Dave Matthews Band Courtesy Red

Come Tomorrow features a rare, four-producer treatment: John Alagía (Paul Simon, John Mayer), Rob Evans (Vusi Mahlasela), Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Eric Clapton), Mark Batson (Alicia Keys, Eminem). Recorded over the course of a decade, Batson jokes in a promotional teaser, “A band is a marriage. A producer is like the threesome that was brought into the marriage. So this particular album was more like an orgy.” Brandi Carlile will lend the GRAMMY Award-winning band her vocals on the album’s eponymous title track.

Meanwhile, get ready to crack open that bottle of Dreaming Tree wine, DMB’s summer tour commences next Friday, May 18th in The Woodlands, Texas at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and runs through Sept. 10th, where the band will play a sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.