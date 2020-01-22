Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour Dates — and Hope to Plant a Million Trees as They Go

Dave Matthews Band is preparing to hit the road.

On Wednesday, the rock group unveiled details on their upcoming North American summer tour, which kicks off in Uncasville, Connecticut, on June 16.

So far, the 2020 tour has 39 shows scheduled, including two-night appearances in Noblesville, Indiana; Chicago; Saratoga Springs, New York; Gilford, New Hampshire; West Palm Beach, Florida; Irvine, California; and Durant, Oklahoma.

Led by titular frontman Dave Matthews, 53, the band will also make its traditional Labor Day weekend headlining appearance at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

For the three-day stay, the group will be joined by a range of other artists, including Mavis Staples, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph and the Family Band and Dumpstaphunk.

Other tour stops include cities in Ohio, Maryland, Michigan and Oregon, concluding the journey on Sept. 23 in Southaven, Mississippi.

RELATED: Dave Matthews Won’t Ever Sing Karaoke — and Ryan Gosling Has Something to Do with It

Image zoom Dave Matthews Band Danny Clinch

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

Pre-sales, however, will begin for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association on Thursday morning, and on Feb. 18 for Citi cardholders.

With the tour, the band — which has sold more than 25 million concert tickets since it formed in 1991 — has implemented and environmentally focused component, which aims to reduce the carbon footprint generated from the touring.

According to a press release: “The band invites concertgoers to join them in this mission by contributing an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign, a major forest restoration effort with a goal of planting a billion trees around the world by 2025.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Dave Matthews, February 2019 Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: This Dave Matthews–Backed Board Game Has Everything from Chicken to Poop (Yes, Poop!)

News of the summer tour comes days after avid DMB fans expressed their outrage at the band’s exclusion from this year’s class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Legends like Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G and the Doobie Brothers made the list, while Dave Matthews Band was noticeably absent. Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and T.Rex also made the cut to be included in the esteemed group.

The rock group’s exclusion from the list came as a surprise to fans, given that they dominated the official fan vote leaderboard — the first time since the fan vote was established in 2013 that the top fan-voted artist was missing from the inductee list.

While DMB’s fan base was less than pleased, the group was gracious in congratulating the nominees in a statement on their website.

“Congratulations to our fellow nominees that will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020,” they wrote. “We want to express gratitude for all of our amazing fans and their support. We reached over a million fan votes! Thank you!”