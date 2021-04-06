"There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do [and that's] storytelling," the Foo Fighters frontman said

Dave Grohl to Share Nirvana Memories in Upcoming Memoir The Storyteller About His 'Life Lived Loud'

Dave Grohl stops by "The Nowhere Inn" Premiere Party at WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T presented by Topic Studios during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah

Dave Grohl has a new title under his belt: author.

On Tuesday, the Foo Fighters frontman, 52, announced that he will be releasing memoir The Storyteller this October via Dey Street Books.

The book is set to detail some of his most vivid memories from childhood and adolescence to his time in Foo Fighters and Nirvana, along with his experiences alongside David Bowie, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop and Paul McCartney.

"There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do [and that's] storytelling," he said in a press release.

"Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life," he continued. "This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being."

Grohl decided to write the book during the pandemic, which put a halt to his live performances and allowed him to focus on his personal goals.

"In March 2020, realizing that my day job with the Foo Fighters was going to go on hold, I started an Instagram account, @davestruestories, and decided to focus all of my creative energy on writing some of my stories down, something I love doing but I've never really had the time for," Grohl said. "I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing."

Grohl said the overwhelmingly positive response he received from his Instagram followers and longtime music listeners "was as soul-filling as any applause in an arena."

"So, I took stock of all the experiences I've had in my life — incredible, difficult, funny and emotional and decided it was time to finally put them into words," added the new author.

Grohl describes his book as "a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone."

Of the many moments he has experienced over the course of his decades long career, Grohl will describe playing drums for Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, performing at the White House and even swing dancing with AC/DC — among many more.