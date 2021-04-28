Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet cover X's 1980 anthem "Nausea" in his upcoming documentary What Drives Us, available on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime on April 30th

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Performing a Song with His Daughter Violet, 15: 'I'm So Proud of It'

Dave Grohl loves nothing more than rocking out with his eldest daughter, Violet.

The Foo Fighters frontman, 52, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday and spoke about collaborating with 15-year-old Violet for their cover of X's 1980 anthem "Nausea," which appears in the credits sequence of Grohl's upcoming documentary film on van touring called What Drives Us, available on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime on April 30th.

Grohl, 52, explained to Jimmy Kimmel that his idea to get Violet to join him in covering the Los Angeles-based band's song came after he learned he was distantly related to one of its members.

"In the documentary, there's a band called X which was a legendary punk rock band," said Grohl. "About 30 years ago I got a letter from my grandmother that said, 'Dear David, you might be related to this young man. Love Grandma.' And there was a newspaper clipping from the Youngstown, Ohio newspaper that said, 'X were coming through town.' And I'm like, 'My grandma is the least punk rock person in the world, why would she care?' "

"But she had circled the name of the drummer DJ Bonebrake. I immediately realized that was my grandmother's maiden name," the former Nirvana drummer explained. "So the Bonebrake family, you could trace it back to Switzerland in the 1600s. I met him years later, and it turns out that the two of us are indeed related to each other."

Grohl said that after the stunning realization, he decided he wanted to recruit another member of his family to be involved in the documentary.

"This represents something more than just a song that rolls through the credits," he said. "It has to do with lineage and family and inspiration. And I thought who better to sing it than my daughter Violet? So I said to Violet, 'Hey, I have this idea. I wanna record this cool punk rock song.' She's like, 'Ugh, okay send it to me.' And so I sent it to her and at 9 o'clock at night, she texted me and is like, 'Oh my God this is awesome, let's do it right now.' "

Immediately, Grohl recorded the instrumental and did the bass drums and guitar for the song in his home studio, he told Kimmel, while Violet joined in later on the vocals.

"It's the first time she and I have recorded together just the two of us," he said. "I'm so proud of it because I love her very much and she's an amazing singer, but it kind of follows this lineage and family history from this guy in Switzerland to now my daughter Violet. It's this Bonebrake family tree that means a lot to me."

Grohl was later joined by Violet on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their cover of "Nausea." Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, as well as former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and producer Greg Kurstin, joined the duo for the dazzling performance.

Grohl and Violet previously teamed up in January 2020 to perform "Heart-Shaped Box" with Nirvana members Novoselic and Pat Smear at the Art of Elysium's Heaven gala, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Two years prior, the father-daughter duo also collaborated when Violet joined her dad onstage to cover Adele's "When We Were Young" at a benefit at the Fox Theater in Oakland for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals.