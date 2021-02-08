The Foo Fighter's frontman picked out classic albums from The Beatles, AC/DC, and the Bee Gees

Dave Grohl Just Revealed His Top 3 Records for Home School Music Class – and They're Not What You Think

Dave Grohl just became everyone's favorite music teacher.

The Foo Fighters' frontman was asked to name his Top 3 records for home school music class on Monday — and pulled out some all-time classic albums.

"Well, you are going to want to get The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's [Lonely Heart's Club Band]," Grohl told BBC Breakfast from his home in Los Angeles. "One reason is that album still connects the way it did the day it came out."

"Now if you want to be a drummer, you're going to want to get the AC/DC album Back In Black," he added. "That is rock 'n' roll drumming 101."

The musician — who recently admitted that he still dreams he's in Nirvana more than a quarter of a century since their split — then moved on to by far the most surprising element of his top-three list: the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

"I like myself a little party now and then," joked Grohl about the disco epic. "I do like to dance."

"I mean, come on, let's just go with Saturday Night Fever. Look, if you put Saturday Night Fever on it's going to feel like Saturday night, but it could be a Monday morning."

Grohl released Medicine at Midnight, his latest nine-track LP with the Foo Fighters, last Friday, having been forced to postpone its original release date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like all parents that's not the only impact that COVID has had on his life. The "Learning to Fly" singer is dad to daughters Violet, 14, Harper, 11, and Ophelia, 6, and had to contend with the struggles of homeschooling just like every other parent on the planet.

To get a handle on things, Grohl decided that honesty was by far the best policy for his pupils.

"My kids know who I am, okay? I've read my report cards to my kids before, so they're not necessarily going to come to me for anything academic — they just don't," he jokingly told the BBC.