Watch Dave Grohl Perform 'My Hero' with Foo Fighters for the First Time in Concert in 1995

Though the song was released on Foo Fighter's The Colour and the Shape album in 1997, the band performed the track live two years prior, as seen in the forthcoming What Drives Us documentary

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters are taking a trip down memory lane.

On Friday, the forthcoming documentary What Drives Us is set to premiere, centering around van touring, as an array of famous musicians look back at what inspired them to take part in their craft. The film will be available in the U.S. exclusively on The Coda Collection, available via Amazon Prime Video.

In a clip from the documentary, which PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, Grohl, 52, shares footage from the 1995 Foo Fighters Tour, where he and his rock band perform their classic song "My Hero" for the first time ever, even before the song was released on their The Colour and the Shape album in 1997.

First seen meeting with fans in the footage, a voiceover of Grohl — who directed the documentary — speaks about the impact his career has had on the lives of others.

"You know, when you're young and you pick up an instrument for the first time, you really don't imagine that someday you'll be the one writing the songs and you'll be the one traveling the country, or the world, sharing your music with other people," he explains. "But then once you start sharing it with other people, you see the joy that it brings and you see the love in everyone singing along or dancing. That becomes your mission."

As the clip commences, Grohl and his band are seen performing "My Hero" at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

"We're gonna do a song that we wrote three days ago to kick off the first part of tour," a young Grohl is heard saying as he and his fellow bandmates stand on stage illuminated by lights hanging above.

Continuing his reflective voiceover, Grohl then shares, "It's one of the reasons why I still have the first van that the Foo Fighters toured in. I'm thankful that I had those experiences."

"Just trying to get the gear up on stage, be the best band anyone's ever seen, getting back in the van and making it to the next city," he adds. "Because there's no guarantee that it will ever pay off. The reward has to be the experience."

Earlier this week, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Foo Fighters frontman detailed more about the documentary feature, and spoke about collaborating with his 15-year-old daughter Violet for their cover of X's 1980 anthem "Nausea," which appears in the end credits sequence.

Grohl explained to Jimmy Kimmel that his idea to get Violet to join him in covering the Los Angeles-based band's song came after he learned he was distantly related to one of its members. Grohl said that after the stunning realization, he decided he wanted to recruit another member of his family to be involved in the documentary.

"This represents something more than just a song that rolls through the credits," he said. "It has to do with lineage and family and inspiration. And I thought who better to sing it than my daughter Violet? So I said to Violet, 'Hey, I have this idea. I wanna record this cool punk rock song.' She's like, 'Ugh, okay send it to me.' And so I sent it to her and at 9 o'clock at night, she texted me and is like, 'Oh my God this is awesome, let's do it right now.'"

Immediately, Grohl recorded the instrumental and did the bass drums and guitar for the song in his home studio, he told Kimmel, while Violet joined in later on the vocals.