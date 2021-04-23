Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Premiering ahead of Mother's Day on Paramount+, From Cradle to Stage will feature appearances from artists like Pharrell Williams, Dan Reynolds and Miranda Lambert, alongside their moms

Dave Grohl (and His Mom!) to Host New Series Spotlighting Famous Musicians and Their Mothers

Dave Grohl and his mom Virginia Hanlon Grohl are paying tribute to other successful musicians' upbringings in a new Paramount+ original series.

"Honest, humorous and emotional, each episode features a famous performer and their mother, alongside Dave and Virginia, as they take an impassioned journey home and explore each artists' upbringing and the tools they received as a young talent to survive the turbulence of success," a release shares of the series, which is based on Virginia's book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.

In the trailer, Grohl says, "The last thing I wanted to do is disappoint my mother and say, 'I don't want to go to school anymore.' "

"He loved music," says Virginia. "I thought, 'This is where you'll thrive.' "

Cradle to Stage Dave Grohl (R) and his mom Virginia in From Cradle to Stage | Credit: Paramount +

Cradle to Stage Brandi (R) and Teresa Carlile in From Cradle to Stage | Credit: Paramount +

Cradle to Stage Dan and Christene Reynolds in From Cradle to Stage | Credit: Paramount +

During Williams' episode, he says, "When you grew up where we grew up, music was another member of our family."

"Somebody said, 'There's a one in a million chance she's gonna make it in the music industry.' I said, 'There's one?!' " says Lambert's mother Bev.

Of his involvement in the show, Grohl says in the release, "I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it's the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist's greatest muse."

"Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend," the multi-faceted musician adds. "It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music."

Cradle to Stage From Cradle to Stage | Credit: Paramount +

ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events says in the release that they are "thrilled" to partner on the series, which "offers a rare look at the intimate and inspiring moments between some of the world's biggest performers and their moms — just in time for Mother's Day."

"Live Nation is proud to collaborate with Virginia and Dave on this moving tribute featuring great talent and the women who raised them," says Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation.

"We have the privilege of working with these incredible artists to bring their music to the stage and now Live Nation Productions has the honor of bringing their stories to the screen," Rapino adds.