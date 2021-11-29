In October, the Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Kick Off Hanukkah Sessions with Cover of Lisa Loeb's 'Stay (I Missed You)'

Happy Hanukkah from the Foo Fighters!

On Sunday, Dave Grohl teamed up with Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin to release yet another series of "The Hanukkah Sessions." This year, the duo kicked off the days-long Jewish holiday with a heavy-metal cover of Lisa Loeb's 1994 "Stay (I Missed You)."

The music video opens up with a view of a menorah before panning to Kurstin, 52, who is asleep on a couch and Grohl, 52, standing beside him in a floral dress. The Foo Fighters frontman then begins to sing the lyrics as Loeb does in the original video — before rapidly shifting into a heavy metal rendition of the track and rocking out.

Last year, though Grohl does not celebrate himself, the duo decided to release covers of songs by Jewish musicians on each night of Hanukkah — including the Beastie Boys, Drake, Mountain, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Elastica, The Knack and the Velvet Underground. Drake's cover involved a rendition of "Hotline Bling," which the singers joked to "challah at your boy," and referred to the bread eaten during the Jewish sabbath.

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Kick Off Hanukkah Sessions with Lisa Loeb Cover Dave Grohl | Credit: foo fighters/ youtube

The Foo Fighters Twitter account shared the news on Sunday — and wrote they decided to kick off the sessions with "one of Dallas, Texas's favorite Jewish daughters."

"Welcome back to the menorah, y'all. Let's kick it this year's Hanukkah sessions with one of Dallas, Texas's favorite Jewish daughters. So put on your coffee shop spectacles and your Betsey Johnson dress and HAVA listen to this…'Stay' by @lisaloeb," they wrote.

Shortly after, Loeb, 53, shared she thought they did a "great job" on Twitter, "Great job to Dave Grohl and @GregKurstin with the cover AND the @xoBetseyJohnson dress!"

Cobain's tragic death in 1994 deeply affected Grohl, he said, "I think about him all the time."

"I just had a dream about him two nights ago," he continued. "I only knew Kurt for about three and a half years, but in that time we went through multiple lifetimes. Kurt's songs touched the world."

That same month, Grohl was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time, along with the Foo Fighters, the band he started after Nirvana.