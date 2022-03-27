The band's drummer died at age 50 late Friday night while at a hotel just north of the Colombian capital of Bogotá, according to local health officials

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters Return to L.A. Following Taylor Hawkins' Death in Colombia

Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett Rami Jaffee as well as Samantha Sidley and crew of the Foo Fighters arrive back in L.A. from Bogota, Colombia one day after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters are back in the United States after drummer Taylor Hawkins died in Colombia on Friday.

Frontman Dave Grohl and fellow band members Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee landed in Los Angeles on Sunday after leaving Bogotá less than 48 hours after Hawkins' death. Their crew returned with them as well, while Nate Mendel was not photographed.

Hawkins died late Friday night after experiencing chest pains while at a hotel just north of the Colombian capital of Bogotá, according to local health officials. He was 50.

The Foo Fighters confirmed Hawkins' death the same night on Twitter. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," they wrote.

The band had performed at Lollapalooza Argentina earlier in the week and were scheduled to take the stage Friday night for the Festival Estéreo Picnic. However, event organizers revealed the headliners had canceled their performance due to a medical emergency.

Taylor Hawkins Credit: Martin Philbey/Redferns

The Foo Fighters are currently scheduled to perform at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, despite canceling the remainder of their South American tour. The group is nominated for three awards: best rock performance ("Making a Fire"), best rock song ("Waiting on a War"), and best rock album (Medicine at Midnight).

Hawkins got his big break while touring as a drummer for seven-time Grammy-winning artist Alanis Morissette. The late percussionist joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing the group's first drummer William Goldsmith.

24 years later in 2021, the Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. At MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards in September, the group received the first-ever U.S. Global Icon Award, which celebrates "an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond," according to MTV.

Foo Fighters Foo Fighters | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

During their acceptance speech, Grohl shared a long list of thank yous, including "all of the people at MTV past and present."

"It's quite an award to receive. We've been a band for 26 years, so it feels pretty good," the singer said. He later joked, "We'll see you in 26 years."