Watch Dave Grohl and Pink Perform 'Get the Party Started' as a Duet for 'Hanukkah Sessions' Series

Dave Grohl and Pink are teaming up to party for Hanukkah.

The Foo Fighters frontman, 53, hit the drums while the pop singer, 43, belted out the lyrics to her hit "Get the Party Started" as part of Grohl's "Hanukkah Sessions" series, which typically sees Grohl perform covers of songs by Jewish artists.

This time around, Pink (born Alecia Beth Moore) joined Grohl on stage to sing her song herself, telling the crowd before she began: "My name's Alecia. I'm a Jew," according to NME.

Dave Grohl and Pink. Donato Sardella/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

In the video, Pink can be seen rocking out to her song (and even forgetting the lyrics part-way through) in a denim shirt, sparkly tank top and ripped plaid pants, while Grohl plays the drums in an all black ensemble and producer Greg Kurstin plays the keyboard in jeans and a navy shirt.

Grohl and Kurstin started the "Hanukkah Sessions" in 2020 and announced on Foo Fighters' YouTube channel that instead of singing a Christmas song, they were going to sing a variety of songs for the days-long Jewish holiday.

"Hi, I'm Greg Kurstin, and I'm Jewish. And I'm Dave Grohl. I'm not Jewish," the two begin, before Grohl continues, explaining, "Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah, for you, so we hope you enjoy," Grohl said at the time.

In the past three years, the pair have covered songs by the likes of everyone from Drake to Bob Dylan.

To kick off the 2022 "Hanukkah Sessions," Grohl was joined on stage by director and comedian Judd Apatow, who sang a cover of "Spinning Wheel" by Blood, Sweat & Tears.

This year marks the first live installment of the sessions — as Grohl performed the covers during a secret show in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, whereas in the past, the songs have been recorded in Kurstin's home studio.

Other performances from this year's sessions include Grohl's daughter, Violet, singing "The Edge of Seventeen" by Janis Ian and Beck singing one of his own songs, "E-Pro," per Variety.