Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Van Halen's 'Jump' in Silly Video for Hanukkah Sessions

On Sunday, the duo kicked off "The Hanukkah Sessions" with a heavy-metal Lisa Loeb cover

Dave Grohl is jumping into the fourth night of Hanukkah!

On Wednesday's recording of "The Hanukkah Sessions" by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin, the duo decided to run with a rendition of Van Halen's iconic "Jump."

In the hilarious video by Grohl, 52, and Kurstin, 52, the pair starts by jamming out on the drums and the keyboard, before imitating the moves from the original 1994 video. The duo performs the synchronized jumps and Grohl even crawls on the ground. The duo also implemented trippy, mirroring visuals and Kurstin later performs a keytar solo.

"Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews," the Foo Fighters Twitter captioned the video. "@DavidLeeRoth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training. He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and @VanHalen...with 'Jump.' #happyhanukkah"

Greg Kurstin x Dave Grohl: The Hanukkah Sessions 2021: Night Four - Van Halen "Jump" Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin | Credit: Foo Fighters/YouTube

The music video opened up with a view of a menorah before panning to Kurstin who is asleep on a couch and Grohl standing beside him in a floral dress. The Foo Fighters frontman then begins to sing the lyrics as Loeb does in the original video — before rapidly shifting into a heavy metal rendition of the track and rocking out.

Shortly after, Loeb shared her thoughts on the video by quote-retweeting them — and she even complimented the Betsey Johnson dress Grohl was wearing!

She wrote, "Great job to Dave Grohl and @GregKurstin with the cover AND the @xoBetseyJohnson dress!"

Last year, though Grohl does not celebrate himself, the duo decided to release covers of songs by Jewish musicians on each night of Hanukkah — including the Beastie Boys, Drake, Mountain, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Elastica, The Knack and the Velvet Underground. Drake's cover involved a rendition of "Hotline Bling," which the singers joked to "challah at your boy."

Last month, Grohl was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time, along with the Foo Fighters, the band he started after Nirvana.