Watch Dave Grohl and His Daughter Violet Cover Amy Winehouse's 'Take the Box'

Dave Grohl and his 15-year-old daughter, Violet Grohl, recorded a cover of Amy Winehouse's "Take the Box" for the Foo Fighters frontman's annual celebration "The Hanukkah Sessions"

Dave Grohl and his daughter, Violet Grohl, are paying homage to Amy Winehouse this Hanukkah.

The Foo Fighters frontman, 52, and his 15-year-old daughter paired up to cover Winehouse's 2003 track "Take the Box" for "The Hanukkah Sessions" — Dave and producer Greg Kurstin's second-annual celebration of Jewish artists.

In the video of the performance, Violet is on vocals, singing the lyrics to the jazzy tune, while Dave plays the drums.

The official Foo Fighters account posted the cover to Twitter on Thursday, writing, "Despite this song's mention of a 'Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,' it's common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish. Gone far too soon...Ms. @amywinehouse and 'Take The Box.'"

Dave and Kurstin chose "Take the Box" for the fifth night of Hanukkah after covering songs from Lisa Loeb, The Ramones and Barry Manilow for the holiday celebration. "Take the Box" was the first time Violet joined "The Hanukkah Sessions" this year, but she has teamed up with her father multiple times before.

In 2018, Violet and Dave covered Adele's "When We Were Young" at a 2018 benefit concert, and Violet performed a cover of "Nausea" by the band X with the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza this summer.

Dave opened up about recording "Nausea" with Violet before their Lollapalooza performance during an April appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The musician told host Jimmy Kimmel that he initially asked Violet to cover the song with him after Dave learned that he was distantly related to X drummer DJ Bonebrake.

"I said to Violet, 'Hey, I have this idea. I wanna record this cool punk rock song.' She's like, 'Ugh, okay send it to me.' And so I sent it to her and at 9 o'clock at night, she texted me and is like, 'Oh my God, this is awesome, let's do it right now,' " Dave recalled.