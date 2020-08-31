Dave Grohl Accepts Nandi Bushell's Drum Battle Challenge: 'You're an Incredible Drummer'

"I'm really flattered that you've picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you've done them all perfectly," the rocker said

How could Dave Grohl say no?

On Saturday, the Foo Fighters frontman, 51, accepted 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell's challenge to a drum battle!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just a few weeks ago, Bushell — who posts covers of recognized bands on her YouTube — shared a video of herself playing along to Foo Fighters' "Everlong" and shared a clip of her cover to Twitter with a special message to Grohl and the band.

"My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters!" she wrote on Twitter. "Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it's really hard to play as it's so fast but so much FUN!"

The tweet from the young drummer soon went viral, garnering more than two million views and 32,000 retweets. Nearly two weeks later, the Grammy Award winner accepted the drumming protégé's challenge.

"I haven't played that song since the day I've recorded it in 1997," says Grohl in his response after playing a part of "Everlong." "Nandi, in the last week, I've gotten at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying, 'This girl is challenging you to a drumoff. What are you going to do?'"

"You're an incredible drummer," he adds. "And I'm really flattered that you've picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you've done them all perfectly."

Grohl then challenges Bushell to play "Dead End Friends" by Them Crooked Vultures — the superband comprising Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin and Grohl on drums.

"Now the ball is on your court," he says as he starts to play the track on his 11-year-old daughter Harper's drumset.

"Your friend in rock," Grohl signs off the tweet.

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Grohl Gifts Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey His Concert Throne

Bushell watched Grohl's video with a smile from ear-to-ear — and posted her reaction to Twitter and YouTube.

"Epic! That was awesome," Bushell says before dancing around and giving her dad (who's recording the clip) a hug. "I'm going to checkmate you. Thank you so much."

The young star has posted videos not only performing on the drums but also both bass and electric guitar. She's appeared on various TV shows in her native England and in the U.S. including on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019 and most recently on CBS This Morning.

"On Saturdays and Sundays, we'd make pancakes and I'd listen to the Beatles and I saw the drum kit and Ringo Starr and he just inspired me to play the drums because I loved seeing him playing the drums," she told DeGeneres last year.