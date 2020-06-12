Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Left with 'Severe' Injuries After Motorcycle Accident

"Even in the condition I'm in I find it important to state that I stand with Black Lives Matter," the singer said in a statement shared on Instagram

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba has been in a motorcycle accident resulting in "severe" injuries and months of rehabilitation ahead.

In a statement shared on the band's Instagram account on Thursday, Carrabba, 45, said that the accident occurred on June 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My injuries were severe but not life threatening," he said in the statement. "I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come."

Carrabba then said that he has not "lost sight of the social issues at hand."

"Even in the condition I'm in I find it important to state that I stand with Black Lives Matter," the singer shared. "In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don't hear from me on critical social issue I trust that you will know where I stand."

Carrabba went on to thank brands Bell Helmets, Biltwell, Rev'it, Alpine Star and Wolverine Boots "for making the safety gear that protected me in the crash."

He also extended gratitude to friends and family "for coming together to support me in this time of need," and thanking fans for their support as he goes through a recovery he said will be "difficult physically, emotionally and financially."

Image zoom Dashboard Confessional KMazur/WireImage

On May 29, the band issued a statement in response to George Floyd's death.

"Racism Bigotry and Violence are indefensible," the statement said. What happens to one, happens to all. We can and must do better."

"We have a duty as human beings to stand up for equality, and to band together to stamp out the evils the permeate our society," the statement continued. "George Floyd's life was taken in an act of brutal and senseless violence."

On June 2, the band participated in the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative with the goal of holding the music industry accountable.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: