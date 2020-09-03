"I never knew that I would get married and then when I saw you, it just flashed before my eyes," said Sabara

Daryl Sabara Says Meeting Meghan Trainor Was 'Love at First Sight:' 'This Ease Just Came Over Me'

Talk about "Dear Future Husband!"

In an adorable conversation on Apple Music Hits' Dirty Radio with Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor opened up about the movie moment of meeting for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wait, why'd you fall in love with me?" asked Trainor, 26, off the bat.

"When you walked in the room, I was like, 'Damn, she's a dime,'" the 28-year-old replied, before explaining how he "messed up" by having a beard and looking like a "scrub" on their first date.

"I was nervous and I was like, 'If she can love me at my scrubbiest, then she can love me no matter what,'" he clarified. "And from that moment on, I always promised you that I can get better and that I can get a cleaner looking."

Then, Sabara opened up saying he just loved Trainor's love for music and that things came easy for him around her.

Image zoom Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Denise Crew

"It all happened, it was love at first sight for me," he said. "It all happened when you first walked in the room on that double date and it was this ease just came over me, like there she is."

"I never knew that I would get married and then when I saw you, it just flashed before my eyes," he added.

"Yeah, I remember that," Trainor responded. "In a hotel room you were like, 'Oh, I see a future with you.' And I was like, 'Oh, you're trying to marry me.'"

"From day one," Sabara said.

Trainor and Sabara also talked about his "surreal" childhood role in the Spy Kids movies.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Trainor's Brothers Live with Her and Husband Daryl Sabara: 'The Doors Are Soundproof!'

"It was just so much fun. I never wanted it to stop," he reminisced. "What's cool is that people still watch it and they still really like it, and then, we watched it a couple times, and every time I do watch it, it's like, boom, I get to relive my childhood."

"I can't wait to show our future kids someday," Trainor later added.

The duo then recounted a moment when a 3-year-old fan approached the couple.

"He walked up to us and I was like, 'Move over Daryl, I got this,'" recalled Trainor. "I knew it was for me and it wasn't, and he was like, 'You're spy kids,' and he somehow recognized at the time, my 25-year-old fiancé boyfriend."

Image zoom Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

"I think we were just dating back then," Sabara added. "I don't think we were even engaged."

"I was like, 'Oh my god, I have such an icon with me, we must get married!'" Trainor joked.

The couple got married in an intimate wedding in December 2018 in their own backyard. The two first met at a house party, but then met again in 2016, when Chloë Grace Moretz set them up. After a year of dating, Sabara proposed in Palm Springs in December 2017.