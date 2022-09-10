Former 'Pop Idol' Contestant Darius Campbell Danesh's Death Ruled an Accident

Darius Campbell Danesh — whose debut single "Colourblind" spent two weeks at No. 1 on the U.K. charts in 2002 — was found unresponsive in his U.S. apartment last month

By
Published on September 10, 2022 03:20 PM
Darius Campbell attends The Float Like A Butterfly Ball 2018, the annual black tie boxing gala in aid of Caudwell Children, at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 19, 2018 in London, England.
Darius Campbell Danesh . Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Darius Campbell Danesh's death has been ruled an accident.

The Scottish singer died at age 41 in his Rochester, Minnesota, apartment on Aug. 11, according to a statement from his family given to Deadline.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to The Guardian that the former Pop Idol star died from "inhalation of chloroethane." His death was ruled an accident.

"The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius's death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest," a statement from his family obtained by the outlet read. "We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the family's privacy is maintained during this difficult time."

Danesh's family added that he had been suffering from chronic pain following a car accident in 2010 that left him with a broken neck, per The Guardian.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Scottish singer — whose debut single "Colourblind" spent two weeks at No. 1 on the U.K. charts in 2002 — was found "unresponsive" in his U.S. apartment last month, according to his family.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh," the family said in the statement released at the time. "Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office."

Born in Glasgow, Campbell Danesh first found fame in 2001 when he did a theatrical cover of Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" on the British talent competition show Popstars. A year later, he placed third on ITV's Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates.

After the show, he turned down a record deal from Pop Idol judge Simon Cowell, choosing instead to sign with producer Steve Lillywhite. Lillywhite collaborated with Campbell Danesh on his debut single "Colourblind," which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the U.K. charts.

Campbell Danesh went on to have four more U.K. top 10 singles over the next three years: "Rushes," "Incredible (What I Meant To Say)," "Kinda Love" and "Live Twice." He also toured with artists such as Shakira and Alanis Morissette.

Starting in 2005, Campbell Danesh found new acclaim as a West End star, appearing in musicals like Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Funny Girl, From Here to Eternity and Gone with the Wind. In 2010, he also won the ITV show Popstar to Operastar, which followed eight pop stars as they trained to perform famous opera arias.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

After news of his death, tributes from Campbell Danesh's fellow stars poured in, including from British TV presenter and former X-Factor contestant Rylan Clark. "Proper sad about Darius," Clark tweeted.

The Kumars actor Sanjeev Bhaskar remembered the time Campbell Danesh guest starred on the series in 2002, writing on Twitter that he "couldn't have been a nicer, warmer guest with a great sense of self deprecation."

Related Articles
Darius Campbell attends The Float Like A Butterfly Ball 2018, the annual black tie boxing gala in aid of Caudwell Children, at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 19, 2018 in London, England.
Darius Campbell Danesh, Former 'Pop Idol' Contestant and West End Musical Star, Dead at 41
Gerard Butler/instagram
Gerard Butler Pays Tribute to 'Dear Friend' Darius Campbell Danesh After Singer's 'Sudden' Death
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls make a toast at a state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following the international D-Day commemoration
How Queen Elizabeth Showed Her Strength in Moments of Tragedy and Heartbreak Over 96 Years
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Simon Cowell, Nolan Neal
Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Death of Former 'AGT' Contestant Nolan Neal: 'You're Never Prepared'
IRVING, TX - CIRCA 2010: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Marion Barber III of the Dallas Cowboys poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
Marion Barber III's Cause of Death Confirmed a Month After He Was Found Dead
Boy Dies In Hot Car Outside Preschool Where Both of His Parents Worked
3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hot Car Outside Fla. Preschool Where Both His Parents Worked
THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: Nolan Neal
Family of Former 'America's Got Talent' Contestant Nolan Neal Asks for Help Following His Sudden Death
Kassandra Sweeney and her kids Benjamin and Mason killed in New Hampshire
Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Murders of New Hampshire Mother and Her 2 Young Sons
THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: Nolan Neal
Nolan Neal, Former 'America's Got Talent' and 'The Voice' Contestant, Dead at 41
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: (Editorial Use Only) Sidhu Moose Wala performs during day 3 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Rapper Turned Politician Sidhu Moose Wala Dead at 28 After Being Gunned Down in Drive-By Shooting
Harrison Wagner
Harrison Wagner's Family Shares Heartbreak Over His Death: 'Ultimately Lost His Battle with Addiction'
Andy Gibb Biography Captures Struggle with Fame, Cocaine Addiction and Death at 30 // Downfall Was As Spectacular as His Rise To the Top’ Says New Book 
Andy Gibb Biography Captures His Struggle with Fame, Cocaine Addiction and Death at 30
Teen Beaten to Death Outside School Established by LeBron James' Foundation: 'Absolute Nightmare'. Ethan Liming was found beaten to death outside a LeBron James-founded high school in Ohio. Akron Public Schools
Teen Beaten to Death Outside School Established by LeBron James' Foundation: 'Absolute Nightmare'
Robbie and Mike Phillips
Tenn. Couple and Fla. Man Identified as 3 Americans Mysteriously Found Dead at Sandals Resort in Bahamas
Wham Perform At Birmingham NEC In 1985
From Wham! to Solo Success: George Michael's Life in Photos