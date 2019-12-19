Danny Gokey and David Archuleta Team Up for Christmas-Themed Music Video 'Noche De Paz'

Danny Gokey and fellow American Idol alum David Archuleta are starring together in a new music video!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the music video for “Noche de Paz” (“Silent Night” in Spanish), the two crooners’ Christmas duet. In the peaceful, holiday-themed video, Gokey, 39, and Archuleta, 28, sing in front of a piano in a snowy landscape filled with candles and Christmas trees.

Gokey came in third place on the eighth season of American Idol, while Archuleta was the runner-up on the seventh season.

“David Archuleta’s season on American Idol was the very first season that I ever watched the show,” Gokey tells PEOPLE. “Watching him and those on that season is what inspired me to pursue my journey the following year.”

The singer adds: “I have always loved his voice and was grateful that he joined me on this song. I absolutely loved how it came out.”

“Noche de Paz” is featured on Gokey’s newly-released Christmas album The Greatest Gift.

On the record, Gokey — who was recently nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song and best contemporary Christian music album ahead of next month’s Grammys — sings other holiday classics including “Joy To The World” and “Angels We Have Heard On High.”