Danny Gokey and David Archuleta Team Up for Christmas-Themed Music Video 'Noche De Paz'

Both Danny Gokey and David Archuleta starred on American Idol

By Helen Murphy
December 19, 2019 10:30 AM

Danny Gokey and fellow American Idol alum David Archuleta are starring together in a new music video!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the music video for “Noche de Paz” (“Silent Night” in Spanish), the two crooners’ Christmas duet. In the peaceful, holiday-themed video, Gokey, 39, and Archuleta, 28, sing in front of a piano in a snowy landscape filled with candles and Christmas trees.

Gokey came in third place on the eighth season of American Idol, while Archuleta was the runner-up on the seventh season.

RELATED: American Idol Alum Danny Gokey Talks Fourth Baby on the Way — and How He’d Be ‘Ready for No. 5’

“David Archuleta’s season on American Idol was the very first season that I ever watched the show,” Gokey tells PEOPLE. “Watching him and those on that season is what inspired me to pursue my journey the following year.”

The singer adds: “I have always loved his voice and was grateful that he joined me on this song. I absolutely loved how it came out.”

Danny Gokey
Cameron Powell

RELATED: 12 Celebrity Christmas Albums You’ll Want to Play on Repeat This Holiday Season

“Noche de Paz” is featured on Gokey’s newly-released Christmas album The Greatest Gift.

On the record, Gokey — who was recently nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song and best contemporary Christian music album ahead of next month’s Grammys — sings other holiday classics including “Joy To The World” and “Angels We Have Heard On High.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.